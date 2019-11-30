Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom on Saturday, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the brutal SEC.
The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday. That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a perfectly middling mark after Gary Pinkel’s successful run.
Near the top of the list could be Boise State's Bryan Harsin. Also mentioned are Josh Heupel, who coached at Oklahoma and Missouri before taking over at Central Florida; Memphis coach Mike Norvell; and Louisville coach Billy Napier.
Athletic director Jim Sterk called the dismissal a “difficult” but “necessary” move.
It remains to be seen what candidates Missouri can given its significant disadvantages. Along with the current NCAA sanctions, Odom was one of the lowest-paid coaches in the SEC. The school also resides outside the league’s natural footprint, and will forever battle SEC East behemoths Georgia and Florida — along with the powers in the SEC West, such and Alabama and Auburn — for both recruits and wins.