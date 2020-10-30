Now … right now! … is the most critical time in the history of college athletics.
And Boise State is without a leader.
Can we blame it on a stupid virus? Nah, it’s business. Big business. Bad timing.
Curt Apsey, as you recall, was suddenly ejected last week as athletic director. Second-year university president Marlene Tromp, who has never made a major-college athletic hire, is in charge of finding the school’s sixth AD since 1968.
Promoted associate AD Bob Carney holds the interim title — and probably will for too long. Time is wasting for an athletic department living paycheck to paycheck.
And, over there in the Bleymaier Football Center, coach Bryan Harsin waits — most definitely for too long. Because most coaches don’t have a lot of patience.
The time is critical … right now! … because of COVID. The lack of cash. Coddled student-athletes. And conference status (who’s bigger, better, stronger — the Mountain West or American Athletic?).
Tromp is the biggest cheerleader on the Boise State campus — she’s definitely proven that to be true — but the Rah-Rah Queen won’t have a problem making a major corporate decision. She’s brilliantly smart, Wyoming tough, and wired to make decisions.
But can she make the right decision?
The answer begins with another question: Who is the right person to become the next athletic director at Boise State?
The easy, obvious answer right now is Brad Larrondo, the football chief of staff. Boise guy. Boise State guy. A sharp, spectacular, organized and detailed man who is popular and loved in the Boise and Boise State communities.
The Boise State athletic director job has been his dream for 20+ years, but he’s tied directly to Harsin, who wants to build a legacy at Boise State. If you hire Larrondo, you might as well make Harsin your athletic director.
Rule No. 1: Don’t put the football coach in charge of the athletic department.
The Boise State athletic department is at a crossroads — with no signs to point the confused in the right direction.
This complicated vacancy demands a national search.
Tromp moved Apsey into a university fundraising role because he wasn’t the AD for her. He struggled with big decisions — always wanting to be the good, popular guy. He struggled with change, like most of us.
Tromp needs something stronger, tougher, like the Wyoming state she grew up in. She needs someone who can battle Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson and his passive leadership style.
More important, she needs someone who can hang with — and build a relationship with — American Athletic commissioner Mike Aresco.
He’s tough, loud and aggressive. Thompson is not.
Boise State is fine to compete in the Mountain West for future seasons to come, as long as the conference has strong leadership and can keep up with Aresco and his forward-thinking gang at the AAC.
If the gap between the Mountain West and AAC continues to grow financially and in football status, Boise State’s role as the established G5 power takes a beating.
That’s Job No. 1 for the next athletic director. National football status. Period. End of conversation.
Once the COVID cloud clears … or right now!!! … finding more revenue is Job No. 2 — and that would fit with Tromp’s kumbaya style.
Someone once told me this: It’s not just about creating a big-time football team of all-star celebrity men. It’s about creating a football team that competes at the highest level, and then using it as leverage to build bigger things.
Football is important.
But football has a campus responsibility beyond winning.
That’s how Tromp could approach this hire, because that’s her style, the best as I can tell because she rarely talks to the media.
Tromp must hire someone who can expand the Boise State athletic department beyond a successful football team. Someone who could turn coach Gordy Presnell’s hugely successful women’s basketball team into a revenue-producing program.
It might be pennies, but in these cash-strapped times, every penny counts.
With that said, it wouldn’t hurt for Tromp to hire someone with enough muscle and moxey to poke Harsin every now and then. I’m in Harsin’s corner, always have been.
But he could do a better job with his public personality, ie., throw on a salesman hat every now and then and beg for cash, Dirk Koetter and Dan Hawkins style.
Tromp gets it. She understands Boise State and the importance of an athletic department, especially how it relates to the overall student experience.
And, by most accounts, she has a decent, healthy, business relationship with Harsin. That’s important.
But this will be her first major hire.
In the middle of major worldwide chaos.
Meaning limited face-to-face time and a ton of Zoom calls. Not ideal.
The hiring process and the job itself will be brutal, beyond brutal, which certainly raises another important question: Why would anyone with half a brain want to be a college athletic director in crazy, COVID, cashless and troubling times?
Sports, unfortunately, isn’t about just sports anymore. It’s about cash and babysitting. It’s about cash and conference affiliation. It’s about changing chaos that moves like the wind every day.
And that makes Tromp’s first major athletic task that much more difficult.
Good luck. Can’t wait to see what happens.
Probably next spring.
