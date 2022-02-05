In Boise, there is a distinguished club of six men, all with famous names, all mostly successful in their careers, all with bloated bank accounts and competitive egos.
They are the men of Boise State, six head coaches who have led the Broncos through an era of major college football and program-changing success.
Five of those men left Boise State to better their lives and careers, to chase riches and championships at bigger and better programs. Supposedly.
In all cases, post-Boise State, these men have inspired us with small success stories — and frustrated us with failures and curiosities.
What is it about successful Boise State football coaches when they leave Boise State?
They aren’t always successful ... and the trend continues this offseason.
Bryan Harsin appears to be battling for his job at Auburn, where it turned ugly this past week. After one year, he’s lost too many games, too many assistant coaches, too many players — and the rich booster boys are restless. It’s ugly. It’s salacious. It’s personal.
Welcome to SEC Country — where it means more and where everybody is meaner.
Harsin isn’t the first Boise State coach to leave town, only to encounter a bumpy path in the big-boy world of college football.
Houston Nutt came to Boise State in 1997 and left after one season for Arkansas, where he spent 10 years, only to resign in a sea of controversies. He rebounded at Ole Miss and was fired after four seasons, never to coach again.
Dirk Koetter left for Arizona State, was fired after six seasons, then turned to a successful NFL career as an offensive coordinator and head coach before being fired by Tampa Bay. He’s now retired and living in Idaho.
Dan Hawkins was fired after five seasons at Colorado, went into the TV business, got fired after five games with Montreal in the Canadian Football League, and is now trying to turn UC Davis into a championship Big Sky program.
Chris Petersen rekindled a passionate fire at Washington, but eventually lost eight of his last 21 games, including a Rose Bowl, lost interest in coaching and quit to become a regular guy.
Harsin marched into Auburn, won six of his first eight games, then went on a five-game losing streak, including a dreadful overtime loss to Alabama. His offseason has been even more painful.
Those five coaches combined to win 81% of their games at Boise State, won 12-of-18 bowl games and collected 14 conference championships.
Post-Boise State, those same five coaches won 53% of their games, went 10-16 in the postseason, and won eight division/conference titles.
Collectively, there have been five firings, one resignation, two retirements, and one pending future.
What happened?
All left for Power Five jobs — where even better coaches have been chewed up and spit out. At Boise State, you worry about having enough in the budget to buy new video equipment. In the Pac-12 and SEC, you worry about beating monster programs with 100+ years of rich traditions.
Nutt had just enough juice to win big games, but his hype style lacked structure and was not sustainable.
Koetter had the strength and vision to compete in the NFL. He found enough success to become a head coach, but the NFL is a league without patience and more coaches fail than succeed.
Hawkins took his zen-like philosophy and quarterback-playing son to Boulder, where things went south fast. His highlight was the infamous 2007 Signing Day rant about summer conditioning and intramurals, brother!!!! His gig in the CFL was a bad fit and a bad decision by both parties.
Petersen was brilliant at Washington, but when he burned out, we became bummed out.
Then there’s Harsin, the cold-hearted businessman who isn’t for everybody. He’s tough, demanding and needs polish when dealing with people. He’s lost multiple coordinators and coaches, and a reported 20 players from last year’s team (all with eligibility) have left the program this offseason.
Coaches getting fired, resigning or retiring is part of a brutal profession. And every one of these coaches left Boise State for thrilling career challenges and life-changing money — for their families and for the families of their assistant coaches.
Nutt left Boise State too soon — and was too sly to survive in coaching, even in the SEC.
Koetter and Hawkins left for the right reasons — their championship dreams just never panned out.
Petersen left Boise State because he needed a change — and immediately jumped into the intense world of Washington football. Six seasons later, he was completely burned out and done with football.
Harsin to Auburn was a poor fit from the start — an athletic director made a bad decision and Harsin jumped on the opportunity. He’s now in over his head and fighting for his job.
Fact: Football coaches constantly tell their athletes to make great decisions.
Something to keep in mind: Football coaches don’t always make their own great decisions.
Memo to Andy Avalos, the sixth and most current member of this distinguished club: Grass isn’t always greener on the other side of The Blue.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 95.3 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.