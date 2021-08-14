Wanted: A desperate dose of good news for Boise State football
The calendar year began with a blast of happiness for Boise State football, and the good-news bender continued for six months.
Jeramiah Dickey was hired Jan. 2, and the fresh vibe from Baylor instantly became the popular new athletic director.
His popularity skyrocketed a week later when Andy Avalos, even more popular, became his new football coach.
Together, they launched the promise of a stronger brotherhood and a brighter future for Boise State football, including a “Six Games, Six Sellouts’’ campaign that seemed to pick up momentum as the calendar turned to summer.
In June, college football launched an expanded playoff plan that included stronger access for Group of Five programs. Boise State, with a new AD, a new coach and its fancy future, suddenly had its best hopes ever of playing postseason ball with the big boys.
Then came July.
The party crashed, turned into a hangover, and Bronco Nation has been searching for the aspirin ever since. It isn’t a pain-crushing headache, but one of those annoying ones with waves of pain that never stop.
Dickey suffered his first PR hit when he replaced Michigan State on next year’s home schedule with an FCS opponent. Major letdown for fans who are still waiting for Florida State to find the blue.
Then came the bomb that could potentially crush the soul of the college football little guy. Oklahoma and Texas are moving to the SEC, creating a ripple effect from Biloxi to Boise. Power Five programs will continue to build their million-dollar brands, leaving Group of Five programs to count their pennies.
Separation anxiety is real. And in this case, it will continue to get worse.
The sudden and shocking conference alignment news puts the proposed playoff plan in jeopardy. Will the 12-team tournament continue with G5 invitations, or will the plan be tweaked to favor a stronger P5 presence?
Back in Boise, Avalos went to Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas and made the hangover worse. Imagine that. Vegas. Hangovers.
Avalos warned fans and media of vaccination issues within his program. On the eve of fall camp, the Broncos became the first team in college football to dive back into a COVID bubble after positive tests surfaced inside the athletic department.
All across this country, COVID numbers are spiking, there’s a new mask mandate on campus, and once-hopeful fans are now debating whether to invest in tickets. Boise State desperately needs the cash, and masks could be required for the home opener against UTEP on Sept. 10.
Do we dare consider the worst scenario: No fans at all? Concerts and other public events are starting to be canceled or postponed again, leaving us with the same horrible flashbacks from 18 months ago when the world started shutting down.
Oh yeah, with more bad news pouring in, Boise State’s all-important compliance guy resigned last week, not a single athlete has landed a significant name, image and likeness deal (when they’re flying off the shelves at other programs who suddenly have stronger recruiting advantages), and even the backup quarterback, in the middle of a critical QB competition, got dinged and missed practice time.
Anybody have any good news?
Something? Anything?
In the interest of being optimistic, for a change, let’s start with incumbent Hank Bachmeier winning the quarterback job. Or is that a bad thing because it’s not Jack Sears, the USC transfer and more-than-capable backup who was dinged in camp?
FYI: There have been no significant camp injuries, and that’s good news, right?
What if the Big 12 decides to expand and sends Boise State an invite, let’s say alongside BYU? Hey, I’m trying here.
Maybe the College Football Playoff plan, the expanded plan that favors Boise State and its G5 peers, will continue as a working plan despite SEC expansion. Watch for updates this fall. Fingers crossed.
How about opening against UTEP with fans in the stands? With no masks? That would be a serious dose of good news for the vibe inside Albertsons Stadium, which hasn’t been packed with fans since Nov. 16, 2019.
Think about that.
Or don’t. It’s depressing.
Like the last few weeks — or the past 18 months.
Tired of it.
Tired of the bad news.
Tired of the hangover.
Here in Boise, where the Broncos are mostly loved, we need college football dancing all over our heads, not dancing on our heads. We need Boise State football producing good news — our favorite kind of news around here.
Lately, there is more angst than hope, so let’s hope that changes soon.
Boise State football, let’s literally put the ball in your hands. You have the power, and you’re in charge of curing this nagging hangover with one powerful remedy.
Crush Central Florida on Sept. 2.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.