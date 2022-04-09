It’s spring, the building season, a time for new projects, new upgrades, new visions of hope.
For most of us, building season means dodging construction zones and orange cones, our favorite spring tradition.
Boise State athletics is swamped in its own building season, specifically football, which put on a Spring Game show Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Not much of a show, as expected.
Spring Game hype rarely delivers, and Boise State’s embattled offense flashed very little inspiration Saturday. The glorious spring afternoon on the blue was more of a fanfest for a few thousand hardcores and former players, a party for all, a reason to celebrate with all the hard work ahead ... which leads us to one simple question:
Who has the toughest building job in the athletic department right now — and beyond?
Is it athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, who this week unleashed his new — and massive — vision for building the future of Boise State athletics?
Is it coach Andy Avalos, who is building an upgraded roster after losing a gut-wrenching five games in his first season, becoming the first Boise State football coach to not play past November in 20 years?
Or is it coordinator Tim Plough, who is building new offensive ideas and strategies after not scoring enough points last fall — and not doing it with enough style?
All tough jobs, brutal jobs.
Saturday was a brief pause for nothing but fun. Now it’s time to get back to work, and don’t forget to dodge the orange cones.
Realistically, Dickey has the toughest job ahead, but he also has time, and a built-in excuse that he’ll never use.
Dickey has to change the culture of a T-shirt wearing fan base. He has to convince fans to give dollars, not pennies. He wants to build a master athletic village, build buildings, and create student-athlete comfort and elite game-day experiences.
His entire vision, outlined this past week in a 48-page “Playbook for Success,’’ will cost multi-millions of dollars and take more time than he wants to believe. If he builds a $40-80 million east-side stadium renovation in time for the 2025 scheduled home opener against Oregon, that would be impressive. Beyond impressive — a powerful domino that would open the door for future projects on Dickey’s long wish list.
Most of Dickey’s work will take place behind the scenes. His progress is at the mercy of donors, fans and businesses — and how much cash they give. There is no scoreboard to monitor his success, or the money he raises.
In Dickey, at least in the short-term, we’ll have to trust.
Avalos and Plough don’t have that luxury.
They are held accountable with instant results and a scoreboard.
They are being judged now, as spring turns to summer, summer turns to fall, and fall turns into a new football season.
Avalos spent his first year building a culture of brotherhood, a foundation of family. This year, he seems more businesslike, definitely determined not to repeat his first-season PR thud.
He’s built more dependable depth on his roster, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. His schedule appears to be softer.
Avalos has a strong handle on his rebuilding job, on and off the field, and there is enough spring promise to promote less failure this fall.
History is certainly on his side, based on the only other five-loss seasons in the Broncos’ FBS era.
Dirk Koetter lost five games in his first season in 1998 — then won a Big West title and the school’s first bowl game in 1999. Chris Petersen lost five games during his final season in 2013 — and Bryan Harsin responded in 2014 by winning a Fiesta Bowl.
On paper, that’s building hope for the future.
Do fans have any hope for Plough? The man in charge of rebuilding Boise State’s offense is likable and transparent with his team’s issues. He’s also the least popular coach on campus because his offense struggled to score points last season.
Boise State averaged 29.17 points a game — the first time the Broncos failed to reach 30 for a season since 1998.
In each of quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s three years as a starter, point production has decreased from the previous season. The senior QB went three-and-out in his first possession Saturday, and also threw a red-zone interception. There were sighs from fans, sitting in the stands and soaking up the sun.
The Plough-Bachmeier combination definitely has work to do. Rebuild this offense. Rebuild trust with fans who demand a dynamic offense. Take advantage of the fact that Bachmeier has the same coordinator for the first time at Boise State.
Last season humbled Plough, who waltzed into town and immediately bragged about scoring “half a hundred.'' He talked about a “joyful’’ tempo so his players could have fun — when his only goal is to win. That’s the only way to bring joy to any football family.
Now Plough is working on a stronger run game, improved confidence for his players, and multi-layers of tempo instead of just “fast.’’
Plough, almost on an island by himself, has to deliver an improved offense this fall. Based on timing and the lack of fan patience, he might have the toughest job ahead.
Dickey has a year to raise millions behind the scenes.
Avalos is a beloved former player who everyone wants to embrace.
Plough clearly goes into the 2022 season with a warm seat, maybe even hot.
All three are tasked with changing a suddenly stagnant era of Boise State athletics.
Good luck men.
