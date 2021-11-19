The first time Khalil Shakir touched the football in a Boise State uniform, he lost 11 yards on a fourth-quarter run play.
It was Sept. 1, 2018, the Broncos’ season opener at Troy, and Shakir’s shaky start eventually gave way to a smile on his true freshman face.
He was playing college football — and that's all that really mattered at the time. Plus, he tends to smile a lot anyway, a trait he picked up from his older brother, a former college soccer player and fellow good guy.
Shakir is one of those good guys in a world that wakes up grumpy every morning. He’s also one of the greatest wide receivers to ever wear a Boise State uniform.
Top five for sure. Maybe top three. And he always does his thing — on and off the field — with a smile. A California kid with Hollywood flash.
Shakir flashed his trademark smile several times this week when he told reporters that he plans to forego another year of college to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.
He could go as high as the second day, in rounds two or three. He's a lock to land somewhere and leaving after this season is absolutely the right thing to do.
By leaving, he knows Saturday will likely be his final game on the blue turf.
That's when Shakir warned us: He might be human despite all those highlight catches he makes on the field.
“This year has been so great, so amazing, positive vibes through the ups and downs, it’s just been amazing. My happiness has trumped over everything else and that’s why I smile every single day,’’ he said.
“I definitely think you guys might see me cry for the first time this weekend. But then again, we’ll see, my happiness might trump over that as well.’’
Sounds kind of corny, but dude is legit. Sincere. Tough as hell — mentally and physically. Athletic beyond belief. He's a big believer in mental health and is proactive with reporters in raising the issue.
The student-athlete with massive time commitments also preaches balance in his life. He escapes every Tuesday afternoon with his girlfriend to the bowling alley, where he still can't tuck away his competitive bones.
He has no problem talking about emotions. Feelings. Stuff that was taboo in football not long ago — and now should be a mandatory must.
"I’d say I’m emotional about the right things. ... I try not to show that emotional side as much. I like to think of myself as a very happy, positive person. Like I’ve told you guys before, my mental health is very important to me so I do anything to stay on top of that."
Shakir's go-to guy for advice these days is his father, who handles all the business and all the outside stress while his son focuses on football. Older brother is flying into town for Saturday's Senior Night game against New Mexico. He's never seen little brother play on the blue — it'll be an emotional night for the entire family clan.
Shakir has memories, and when asked about his favorite moment on the blue, he mentioned the 2018 BYU game that ended with a goal-line sack of Cougars’ quarterback Zach Wilson.
Then Shakir paused and got real, just as his older brother taught him.
"I don’t know if that’s my favorite moment but it’s up there. I think every moment on the blue is my favorite moment just cause I really just sit out there and stare at the blue and just look at it, and think, ‘Wow, this is beautiful and this is amazing.’ I’m greatly honored to be able to play this game in such a great stadium on a great field.’’
There he goes again ... being all positive.
There's more, and he specifically mentioned you Bronco Nation.
"The love that I’ve got this season has been unreal. Every time I go on social media, there’s somebody saying something positive,’’ he said.
There's something positive on social media? Only in Shakir's world — and it's a beautiful thing.
Shakir will save most of his self-reflection for after Saturday’s game. “I’ll probably sit on the field a little bit and take it all in,’’ he said.
Boise State has at least two games left after Saturday, then Shakir is off to the big-boy world of professional football.
He says he's more than ready.
"Because of the work I’ve been putting in. ... It’s the same conversation I had with myself last year: Am I ready to go from a mental, physical, emotional standpoint, all that stuff. Am I fully ready to dedicate myself to this next-level lifestyle, and that’s what it all comes down to."
The answer is yes.
And now it's time to say goodbye.
Shakir and his beaming smile have been a blast to watch on Saturdays.
Can’t wait to watch both player and smile work their magic on Sundays.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.