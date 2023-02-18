Leon Rice has one official rule for players on his Boise State basketball team. It’s a good one — more on that in a minute.
Right now, there’s one unofficial rule that has me more intrigued.
A friend, a smart basketball guy, mentioned some odd behavior to me earlier this season, and I’ve been watching Rice’s players closely ever since. I’ve been watching for violators, rule-breakers, trouble-makers, anyone challenging a directive that’s important to Rice and how he leads his program.
Nothing. Almost perfect behavior. Perplexed, I checked in with Rice on Friday, and this odd behavior is true.
Coach doesn’t allow his players to talk to officials during a game. No interaction. No stares. No nasty looks. Don’t raise your arms in disgust. Not even a simple shoulder shrug.
“I tell them that’s my job,’’ Rice said, “and I’m much better at it than they are.’’
We live in an era of whine, of players playing the victim, perfecting their pouty look of woe-is-me. The best basketball player on the planet was called for a routine foul the other day, and based on LeBron James’ reaction that went viral on social media, I thought someone stole his children.
“GIVE ME BACK MY FOUL!’’
High school kids complain. College players get emotional. Professionals are constantly in the faces of game officials.
It’s an exhausting look — and the behavior is getting worse.
Rice’s approach isn’t perfect, but it’s refreshing. He preaches at the beginning of every season. During the season, occasional reminders come up in film sessions.
“Not very often, this group is the best I’ve had at that. They know I have their backs, Rice said.
The obvious: Rice doesn’t want his players distracted during 40 minutes that demand intense focus. The ploy of keeping players away from game officials is also a long-term strategy for Rice, who started coaching at Boise State in 2010.
He recalls an early game when an official called him by the wrong name. “Well, I guess I have some work to do,’’ Rice said.
He started developing relationships with officials. He charmed them pregame, because Rice can be charming. He demanded answers during the game, because Rice can be tough. Over time, he built a knowledge base of officials. He built a respect and an equity that gives him more freedom to work the officials, push their buttons without getting a technical.
He’s good at it. Relentless. Diplomatic. Non-stop. Respectful. He rarely swears. The perfect touch of tough-love.
Typically, Rice is sitting on the bench at tip-off. Then he stands up — and never sits down again. He coaches like crazy for the next two hours, pushes his heart rate into a frenzy, and works the officials like a dog rounding up sheep.
“It’s a feel, I know who they are and how they operate. My guys don’t know that, and they don’t need to be distracted,’’ Rice said. “It’s an art, a feel from game to game. … I want (officials) to be on edge, to do their best.’’
There was a home game earlier this year that turned chippy, and Rice was working one official extra hard. At one point, he called timeout and spent the entire timeout in that official's face. He never once addressed his players, huddled off to the side with assistant coaches.
He remembers the incident. He had something specific to say, he said, though he wouldn’t elaborate. He loves protecting his team, often at a cost. “Sometimes I catch myself on film whining too much,’’ Rice said.
With that said, the coach has earned a reputation with fans around the Mountain West for being annoying, in part because he works the officials so hard. And he wins.
There was a post-game dustup after the win in Colorado State on Wednesday. Fans started yelling, one called Rice a name. There is audio of a Boise State assistant coach swearing to get players off the floor.
College basketball isn't a Sunday choir.
But at Boise State, at least, adults run the program and players play the game.
“I love fans with passion, but I shut out that noise as much as I can,’’ Rice said. “My job is to compete, and I try to be authentic as possible about that.’’
Rice even takes his practice to a higher level. He’s a religious man, not too deep, but he has spiritual advisors and they keep in close touch. The topic of his game antics have come up, and Rice walks away with more conviction every time.
He's happy with the balance he's found as a man and a coach.
“I was talking to one of my spiritual advisors and he said, ‘God didn’t intend us to be meek.’’’
Rice isn’t meek, his players are a delight, and that makes this Boise State basketball team really fun to watch.
Now back to the one official rule of Rice's program. He said it covers almost every situation, and it’s in place to remind players that they’re blessed to play basketball.
Rule No. 1 if you play for Rice: "Don’t take yourself so damn serious.''
Players seem to have embraced the message.
Rice says he’s working on it.
I’m working on it.
In an era of whine, it’s a wonderful reminder for all of us.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State football postgame show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com