There’s a misconception in sports that most great athletes are mostly great people.
They become heroes through amazing feats, like a wide receiver making ridiculous one-handed catches, and the love affair leaks into our personal beliefs, like a naive stream of fandom permeating our brains.
The romantic thought of worshiping sports heroes has eroded over time, thanks to so many athletes being not-so-great people, and social media doing its thing.
The lesson learned: We peons in the general public have no idea what these amazing athletes are like in private.
Khalil Shakir is different. Or seems different, again, because we don’t really know.
The former Boise State wide receiver, a dynamic playmaker, makes one-handed highlight catches like we brush our teeth. Routine. Normal.
Amazing athlete, no debate necessary.
The former two-time captain, academic All-American and all-around good dude makes life away from football look even easier with a chill vibe, keep-life-simple strategy, deep love for family, knack for leadership, a strong and proactive approach to mental health, and a long history of always doing what’s right.
Amazing person, by all accounts.
And now comes a mega-payoff for a driven, competitive kid from Southern California, who onced dreamed of being a soccer player like his older brother, only to become one of the best football players in the country.
The NFL Draft starts Thursday in Las Vegas, and Shakir is expected to land with one of 32 teams by the end of the third round Friday night, becoming the eighth Boise State wide receiver to be drafted.
If so, he’ll be handed a $5 million financial package, including a $1 million-plus guaranteed signing bonus, and the responsibility to become an elite professional athlete — without changing as a person.
Most of us would fail.
Shakir will thrive — and he knows it. You can be grounded, and dream of powerful heights, if you’re the right person to consistently handle your business.
On the football side of life: “I’m the most versatile player in this year’s draft. ... I’ve got four years of film to back it up.’’
On the personal side of life: Shakir, who successfully proposed to his girlfriend in Boise last month, talks about grinding hard now so his future kids can live a “fairy-tale life.’’
Not your typical 20-something thought process.
It all started 20 years ago with strong family support, and these days, Shakir is lucky enough to have two families.
He’s spending the NFL Draft surrounded by family in Pensacola, Florida, where his grandparents live. No TV cameras allowed.
Then he'll be loved by his new football family — three executives with the Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency. Primary agent Sam Mirza calls Shakir marketable, with high character and a personality that people gravitate toward.
Throw in sticky hands and blazing speed, and that’s how you build a brand around a very unique individual.
“Khalil is well-known in Boise and in the state of Idaho,’’ Mirza said. “Our goal is to make him a household name coast-to-coast.’’
Shakir is not a top 10 wide receiver in this deep draft of pass catchers, but he’s being marketed like a top 10 pick because of his versatile skillset and character.
Shakir made two recent national appearances on the NFL Network, and even turned one host emotional when telling a story about his grandparents.
He’s answered questions about a future wedding, his passion for bowling, and he’s starred in a YouTube video called “Standout’’ — where his youthful enthusiasm and mature approach to life absolutely stands out.
He’s launched a clothing line with his own signature logo.
He’s met with all 32 NFL teams, and has made it known that he wants to build his game around current stars Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel and Davante Adams.
The Steinberg agency, where players like Patrick Mahomes call home, has done all the right things to promote its new client. Mirza & Co. have even managed to keep Shakir’s mysterious absence in the Senior Bowl quiet — no reason given why he didn’t play in the all-star game and they aren’t sharing any secrets.
That’s football business. No big deal.
The business of Khalil Shakir has never been better.
He’s done everything right this offseason, because he always seems to do what’s right. There’s a saying he likes to use that best describes him as a person, and as a football player. It’s strong. It’s telling. It’s the perfect crystal ball into a beautiful future.
“I’m a strong believer in God,’’ Shakir said, “but when those lights come on for game time, my eyes turn red. It’s go time.’’
The NFL Draft is here. It’s go time. By this time next weekend, Shakir will become a $5 million professional athlete — with a chance to make millions more and change the world around him.
I’m guessing he succeeds — and it won’t change him a bit.
