Boise State is in a Super Bowl drought — the Broncos haven’t been represented in the game since 2018.
From 2015 to 2018, Jeron Johnson, Matt Paradis, Shea McClellin and Jay Ajayi played in the Super Bowl. The last three won rings.
Nothing since.
A new season, and new hope, begins this week with 18 former Boise State players in the NFL, including 11 on active 53-man rosters.
Three offensive players, two on defense, and one special teams standout are No. 1 on their respective depth charts.
Total base salary for the 11 players combined this season: $28,710,297.
That’s good money — money that could help a Boise State athletic department in financial need, but that doesn’t happen. At least publicly.
Nobody wants to be that guy who spends other people’s money, but it remains baffling that Boise State players don’t give back to their athletic department. There must be a reason. A debate for another time.
With that said, here are expectations for Boise State players in the NFL this season (listed in order of guaranteed base salary in 2021):
Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys
Lawrence is 29 years old with a bad back, and this is a big year for the $105M man. Dan Quinn is the new defensive coordinator in Dallas, and his aggressive 4-3 system gives Lawrence much more opportunity to put his hand in the dirt and produce a monster season. Expectations are high. Expect Lawrence to deliver.
Base salary in 2021: $17,000,000
Cedrick Wilson, WR, Cowboys
Wilson is the only former Boise State player working for Kellen Moore in the NFL. That has to be worth something, right? Now it’s time for Wilson to be more productive on the field, behind the Cowboys’ top three receivers. In 22 games over two seasons, Wilson has 36 targets, 22 receptions and two TDs. Maybe he can squeeze a little more production out of this season — especially based on his salary and no guarantee of a contract next year.
Base salary in 2021: $2,183,000
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys
This is a huge contract season for the Salmon River High product who hasn’t been the same since rookie stardom in 2018. Can the former Pro Bowler stay healthy? Can he thrive in a loaded linebacker room with new defensive leadership? It seems like LVE is more focused this season, which could lead to a big year.
Base salary in 2021: $2,095,606
Charles Leno, LT, WFT
Leno might not be a dominant left tackle, but he’s beyond good and highly reliable. He started every game for the Bears the past five seasons, and deserved a better deal than one year in Washington. He’s only 29 and could land a new deal with another steady season for a team that’s good enough to win a second straight division title.
Base salary in 2021: $1,500,000
Matt Paradis, C, Panthers
The Council High product is a grinder entering his eighth season — he has started 89 of a possible 96 games. Paradis won a Super Bowl ring with Peyton Manning in Denver, and is now snapping for Sam Darnold, his 11th quarterback in the league. Expectations are high for what could be a much improved offense.
Base salary in 2021: $990,000
Tanner Vallejo, LB, Cardinals
Vallejo will have a hard time finding the field behind former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons. Vallejo’s role is mostly with special teams, but he has a two-year deal with the Cardinals to prove he deserves more defensive snaps.
Base salary in 2021: $990,000
Jeremy McNichols, RB, Titans
McNichols, in his fifth season with his fourth team, had his most productive year in 2020. He rushed for 204 yards and a TD in a backup role to Derrick Henry. This fall, he spent part of camp on the COVID list and battled deep roster competition. A crossroads year for McNichols.
Base salary in 2021: $920,000
Ezra Cleveland, G, Vikings
Cleveland’s career is off to a nice start, and he’s settled in as the Vikings’ starting left guard. The Vikings’ entire line looks improved, with decent depth, and the run game features a beastly combination of Dalvin Cook-Alexander Mattison. Double-digit wins for the Vikings this season?
Base salary in 2021: $861,691
Alexander Mattison, RB, Vikings
Mattison had a rough preseason/fall camp, spending most of the time sidelined with a rib injury. He returned to practice this week, and is poised to continue his role as one the top No. 2 running backs in the league.
Base salary in 2021: $850,000
John Bates, TE, WFT
Bates starts the season behind Logan Thomas on the depth chart, but he’s going to get opportunities. Bates was targeted in preseason games and is solid in the protection game. Bright future for the former Oregon prep track star.
Base salary in 2021: $660,000
Avery Williams, Ret./CB, Falcons
Williams is buried on the depth chart at cornerback, and that’s OK, for now. He’s in the league to play special teams and appears to have won the punt return job in his rookie season. At least one return TD this season, please.
Base salary in 2021: $660,000
NOTE: Seven other players on NFL rosters: John Molchon (Bucs, OL, injured reserve), Darian Thompson (Cowboys, S, practice squad), John Hightower (Eagles, WR, PS), Brett Rypien (Broncos, QB, PS), Donte Deayon (Rams, CB, PS), Curtis Weaver (Browns, DL, PS) and David Moa (Giants, DL, PS)
Most likely to play this season: Thompson and Hightower.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.