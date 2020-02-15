Derrick Alston Jr. has NBA dreams and NBA potential — but has never asked his NBA father the most obvious of NBA questions.
Dad, am I a NBA player?
“Not one time,’’ Derrick Alston Sr. said. “We don’t talk about it. Of course, we’re not blind to the opportunities that may come, but we try to stay in the moment.’’
The son: A redshirt junior and the best player on Boise State’s basketball team.
The dad: Head coach of the Westchester (N.Y.) Knicks of the NBA G-League, who previously played 139 games in the NBA.
The moment: Sunday’s showdown with No. 4-ranked and undefeated San Diego State, a regular season game that could become the biggest in Boise State history. With a win, of course.
Alston Sr. is in Boise to watch his son play live in person for the first time since high school senior night in 2016. Several NBA scouts are scheduled to attend, as well. San Diego State has its own prospects.
When the Broncos’ season ends next month, the Alstons will have a family decision to make: Turn pro or return to Boise State for a senior season.
So, back to the obvious question: Is Alston Jr. a NBA player?
“There’s a possibility, yeah,’’ Alston Sr. said. “When that time comes, we’ll deal with it, but I think he has an opportunity for sure.’’
Alston Jr. isn’t shy about answering the same question. Physically and mentally, he thinks he’s ready for the NBA … not that he’s made a decision.
“Um, yeah, I think so,’’ he said. “I think everyone kind of has their moments like when they’re ready. I look at that and I don’t feel like I’m too far off from being on that level or close to it.
“But like I said, I’m just kind of scratching the surface about what kind of player I can be, working every day to try and maximize that potential.’’
The kid gets it. He’s grounded and smooth — with a healthy dose of confidence.
The Dad Influence/Strong Family Factor has worked well for the young Alston, who still faces two obstacles before immediately realizing his NBA dream.
Body size.
Consistency.
Alston Jr. is listed at 6-feet-9, 188 pounds — a gain of 40 pounds since he walked on at Boise State.
There are 108 players on NBA rosters who weigh less than 200 pounds — but none as tall as 6-9.
Alston Jr. is long and lengthy and has done a nice job of building his body, but he needs more weight and muscle.
And more consistency.
Alston Sr. has access to all the game tape he wants, and has watched every play of his son’s season.
They talk a few times a week, and Alston Sr. typically plays the role of coach first, then father.
He said his son could be a more consistent shooter, and he wants turnovers kept to a minimum.
Otherwise, he likes what he sees in his son’s growth: Court vision, a feel for the game, getting teammates involved, aggressive, downhill finisher at the rim.
“With all the tension, I think he’s handling it pretty well, considering everything is coming at him so fast,’’ Alston Sr. said. “He’s still a kid, so of course he has ups and downs … but as long as his intensity and his effort is at a high level every game, I’m happy with what he’s doing.’’
Star players aren’t immune to slumps, and Alston Jr. is working his way out of a shooting funk — he’s missed 33 of his past 47 field-goal attempts, and 21-of-25 from 3-point range. He busted out with 15 points in the last game against Air Force — all in the second half of what Boise State coach Leon Rice called the “perfect response.’’
He said Alston’s work ethic has never been stronger.
“That’s what I’m probably most proud of Derrick is that, he doesn’t feel like he’s arrived,’’ Rice said. “He doesn’t think that he’s there yet and he wants to just get better every day, so we’re fighting to keep making him better.’’
Said Alston Sr.: “The development has been really, really, really astronomical up there at Boise, and I’m just really proud of him and the job coach Rice and the program and the staff are doing with him.’’
Now comes the tricky part.
The future.
Alston Sr. has walked in his son’s shoes, so he knows the drill. There’s no need for the family to hire outside help once the decision-making process starts next month.
Dad’s ultimate goal, he said: Give his son the “unfiltered truth.’’
As for Rice, he’s worked at Gonzaga and Boise State, and has sent several players to the NBA, including recent first-round draft pick Chandler Hutchison. From his Gonzaga days, Rice compares Alston to Ronny Turiaf, a second-rounder who spent 10 seasons in the league.
“We have a plan, and the plan works,’’ Rice said.
The NBA buzz surrounding Alston started last year when his name appeared on NBA mock drafts, even as a potential first-rounder.
He’s had a good season.
But not a monster season.
And his name has disappeared from some of those mock drafts, for whatever they’re worth.
Silver lining?
Maybe it’s not so obvious that Alston Jr. leaves early for the NBA.
He’s one of those people who loves being on a college campus. He’s outgoing and social and is on track to graduate in December.
Boise State also has a loaded roster coming back next season — on paper, it could be the most talented in school history. If Alston Jr. returns, the Broncos could be looking at a magical season.
I don’t think he’s ready for the physical pounding of the NBA.
The G-League, where dad works, is always an option.
Tough decision.
I think he’s coming back.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.