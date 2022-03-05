Look into anyone’s face, deep into their eyes, and you see the truth. Look into a coach’s face, and eyes share the story of their season.
Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice was the King of Smiles this week, walking around campus with a face smothered in championship joy.
Boise State football coach Andy Avalos, not so much.
The faces that belong to the most high-profile men on campus and two of Boise’s most scrutinized public figures tell very contrasting stories these days.
Both coaches held press conferences Thursday morning, back-to-back within an hour’s time, only a few hundred feet apart in the shadows of Albertsons Stadium. The tone, the vibe, the sound, the look were complete opposites — as were their respective seasons.
Avalos lost five games in 86 days and didn’t sniff a title during a rare football season that ended in November.
Rice has two losses in the past 95 days, going into a meaningless Colorado State game Saturday night, and won an outright Mountain West regular season championship for the first time in school history Tuesday night.
Two days later, Rice was joking with the media — that’s always a given — but the face was brighter and the smile was wider. You could see it in his eyes — Rice was loud, proud and confident like a championship coach.
The first question was about how he celebrated after the championship win. He said he watched tape ... of his players celebrating. Beautiful, a total coaching move.
Standing in a Varsity Center hallway, with several pictures of the football stadium as a backdrop, Rice and his face expressed pure joy.
“A special moment,’’ he said. “So happy, so exciting.’’
Rice repeatedly used the words joy, happy and exciting. His face showed the satisfaction of a competitive, driven man at the top of his profession — a statement that will be validated Tuesday when Rice is presented Mountain West Coach of the Year honors.
Boise State is a football school, and Rice, who constantly lives in football’s shadow and has struggled to match the program’s success and hype, was asked if he now feels like the coaching king of campus. He was cutting down nets the other night, while Avalos is looking for ways to cut down mistakes.
Rice shrugged it off, joking that everyone in the athletic department is tight, all good teammates, all rooting for and supporting each other.
A few minutes later, across the parking lot inside the Bleymaier Football Center, Avalos opened his press conference by congratulating Rice and his team for its unprecedented success.
“It’s an awesome time to be on campus right now,’’ Avalos said.
Then it got serious.
Avalos rarely smiled. Once, slightly, when asked about veteran quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Once, slightly, when he talked about weight-room training the past eight weeks. And again, slightly, when asked about NFL-bound wide receiver Khalil Shakir.
The rest of the time?
Avalos was businesslike. Determined. Clearly on a mission to find his own championship success.
The second-year head coach gave an opening statement, and leaned on scripted notes. He spoke over and over about competition, growth, getting better, development, building confidence and consistency.
At times, he looked nervous, wringing his hands.
He’s humbled — and handling it well.
“We got a certain sense of gratitude now, you know, and what it looks like and what we need to do and how we need to prepare,’’ Avalos said. “Sometimes you got to go through situations like that to see the positives that come from it.’’
He talked about training a certain way this offseason. Practicing a certain way. Learning to be better. He said the staff spent the past three months identifying areas of needed growth. There’s that word again: Growth, followed by competition, consistency and development.
Avalos was a master of all the proper buzzwords, clearly sending a message on the eve of spring camp.
Camp will last into mid-April and Avalos & Co. have a long to-do list. The priority is simple — just get better.
Rice & Co. have plenty of their own work ahead, with much loftier priorities. The Broncos are chasing a Mountain West Tournament championship in Las Vegas this week, knowing the program has never even reached the title game.
There is Selection Sunday and a campus/student watch party next weekend, with potential for Boise State to be a single-digit seed for the first time in history, followed by the school’s eighth appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Boise State has never won an NCAA game — but this mature team of chemistry is built to make history this postseason.
That would bring joy to Avalos — while sitting in his office trying to rediscover football success.
And it would change the world for Rice, who for 12 years has done everything possible to bring football success to his basketball program.
Can’t wait to find out what happens next.
Keep an eye on the faces — they never lie.
