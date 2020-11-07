For one brief moment, in a repulsive calendar year loaded with head-shaking moments, it appeared that something normal happened inside Albertsons Stadium on Friday night.
There was a blowout victory.
And only a few fans in the stands at the end of the game.
That’s how Boise State football rolls at home.
Typically.
But, in 2020, typical is a meaningless word that needs a permanent delete button upside the head. There’s nothing typical about this dreadful year — and there was nothing typical about Friday’s disaster on the blue.
Boise State, down a shocking 45-3 at one point in the fourth quarter, was not the better team. Not even close. The Broncos lost 51-17 — and that doesn’t happen around here very often.
Coach Bryan Harsin: “Embarrassing.’’
Captain linebacker Riley Whimpey: “Embarrassing.’’
The lopsided outcome — in one of the biggest games in Boise sports history — even evoked memories of the 1996 nightmare against Idaho, one of the lowest moments in Boise State football history.
Friday night was that bad, even though the Boise State band and its beautiful music made its first appearance of the season.
BYU was the better football team. By far. No excuses, not even the officiating that took a beating on social media.
It was a mismatch of large, massive men — with seven games and three-plus months of practice on their resume — beating up and smothering a smaller, less-experienced roster that has a serious depth problem.
Boise State has a superstar in wide receiver Khalil Shakir.
But BYU was better at most every other position — a sobering thought for Boise State, which had never lost to the Cougars at home.
Meanwhile, football fans in Provo woke up Saturday morning with happy hangovers and bright smiles. Biggest win of the season. Post-game team picture on the blue. Top 10 ranking. Elite quarterback. Two home cupcakes left on the schedule and the potential for 10-plus wins and an undefeated season.
And Boise State has to make the Provo road trip next season — when Zach Wilson will be even better (if he doesn’t leave for the NFL).
Depressed yet?
There’s more ...
Boise State has health problems — nine players off the depth chart didn’t play Friday.
Boise State has COVID issues — four unidentified players missed the BYU game because of the virus.
Boise State even has apparent mental hiccups — the part that should concern fans the most.
The Broncos played the second half of Friday’s game without emotion. Without Bronco swagger. Without fight. A rock-solid defense on paper played flat, without energy, and got trucked by a BYU team that earlier this season beat Texas-San Antonio 27-20 in Provo.
Boise State has played poor football games in the past. That happens. But I don’t remember the last time a Boise State team waved the white flag. The defense waved the white flag in the second half and gave up five consecutive touchdowns.
Those five drives took 27 plays and covered 305 yards — or an average of 11.3 yards a play.
That’s poor football.
Or giving up.
Or both.
You decide — and keep in mind that Boise State’s defense just gave up 81 points in seven days. Definitely cause for concern with Colorado State coming to town in four days, after its double-digit win over Wyoming.
Boise State, one of only three teams still undefeated in the Mountain West, suddenly faces the ultimate gut-check in the most ultimate gut-check year.
How will the Broncos respond?
The offense will be fine moving forward. There’s no official word, but quarterback Hank Bachmeier should return at quarterback Thursday night, and running back George Holani is closer to being healthy.
Those additions instantly make Boise State better.
The schedule moving forward favors the Broncos: Colorado State, Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV and Wyoming are a combined 6-7, and the Broncos are 58-7 all-time against those opponents.
If Boise State loses to San Jose State later this month — despite the Spartans’ surprising 3-0 start — this calendar year officially becomes the worst in the history of life.
If Boise State wins out, it’ll play in the Mountain West championship game, and for a shot in the new Los Angeles Bowl.
If Boise State doesn’t reach the MW title game, it could be a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl kind of season. Maybe not so bad in 2020 — especially if fans could attend.
The Broncos are embarrassed, humbled and hurting today — how will they respond over their next five games?
More important, how will 2020 figure out a way to make the finish anything but typical?
