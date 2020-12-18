Bryan Harsin’s immediate focus is to win a Mountain West championship and a bowl game. At Boise State, those are the first two goals displayed on a wall inside the football facility.
The coach has another thing going on: Attack the future, one of his favorite slogans, something he probably repeats in the shower every morning.
Right now, the attack part is swirling down the drain, as the future of the state’s most important and most popular sports team sits at a perilous crossroads.
Does Boise State spend cash it doesn’t have, to keep Harsin happy, to maintain its relevance and push for an even stronger and more lucrative place in the college football world?
Or does Boise State count the pennies in its change jar, wait until this summer when a new athletic director moves in, settle for status quo, and risk losing a coach who wants to build a long and lasting legacy in his hometown?
Here’s what we know ...
We already know Harsin isn’t thrilled with the decision-making and muscle behind the Mountain West, and was caught on emails urging his Boise State bosses to leave the conference.
Those emails — dated Sept. 11 — were obtained by BoiseDev.com and shared with the Idaho Press. Both organizations published stories earlier this month.
Now a second set of emails, also obtained by BoiseDev.com and shared with the Idaho Press, expose another alarming issue: Harsin’s lack of patience — and the athletic department’s lack of cash.
Background: Harsin can have 85 scholarship players on his roster. Because of COVID, all players who competed this season were given a free year of eligibility, and the NCAA will expand rosters to 95 for the 2021 season.
Boise State has 19 “super seniors’’ who could return for another season, including All-Mountain West stars Avery Williams, Riley Whimpey and Kekaula Kaniho. Next year’s roster could become one of the deepest and most talented in school history — at a time when Boise State needs a bust-out, national-headlines type of season.
In addition, the NCAA allows football programs to sign 25 new recruits every year. On Wednesday, Harsin signed only 15, in part, because of the uncertain future.
Suddenly, roster management is a huge issue. Harsin — who is being linked this week to the coaching vacancy at the University of Arizona — expressed his concern in additional emails to then-athletic director Curt Apsey.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1:02 p.m., on a day when Boise State was originally scheduled to play Air Force, Harsin wrote to Apsey: “With this new eligibility set up & bringing in new recruits & keeping super seniors are we committed to honoring those plans? I hope we are & if not we must tell players now so they can make their future plans.’’
Quick take: Harsin, sitting somewhere on a Saturday afternoon in the fall, with no game to play after the Mountain West initially canceled its season, had nothing to do and was stewing over the future of his idle program.
Apsey responded to Harsin later that afternoon by bringing up gender equity, scholarships allotted and roster sizes: “We are already at our limit in those areas. Obviously the additional cost of scholarships as well. We also asked what other schools in the Mountain West are doing and all say staying at 85 with a few small exceptions. When spring sports were canceled, we stayed within scholarship limits for both men’s and women’s sports that missed the season.’’
Quick take: Don’t tell Harsin that the Mountain West status quo is an acceptable standard for his program. And don’t compare Harsin’s program to spring sports. One makes millions in cash, the other drains millions in cash.
Harsin, who in the past year has pushed for faster progress toward the east-side renovation of Albertsons Stadium, responded early the next morning, after Apsey asked for additional information.
“We can get the additional cost for the (2021) season to you if we honor the “super seniors’’ scholarships & still sign our regular (2021) class. I would argue under the circumstances that gender equity would have no validity for the (2021) season,’’ Harsin wrote.
“I was under the impression that we would honor scholarships for all in (2021) so if not I think you should come explain to our players the circumstances. We must sign the full (2021) class that’s a priority. If we cut players under the conditions is it only scholarship seniors, walk ons or any player on the roster? That I must know so we can plan ... Have a great Sunday.’’
Quick take: We’ll get you the information you want — as long as you give us what we want. And if we don’t get that — you have to share the bad news, not me. P.S: The Sunday gesture was nice.
Apsey’s response the following Monday morning: “I will have to have the conversation over the phone. I can’t be back on campus until next Monday.’’
Thirty-seven days later, Apsey was relieved of his duties as athletic director, and assigned a fundraising role with the university.
Now Harsin is a football coach who doesn’t appreciate his conference. Has no athletic director. No east-side renovation. And belongs to an athletic department that is bleeding money.
A football coach who lacks patience and refuses to settle has been forced into a holding pattern, forced to table roster decisions, forced to watch the American Athletic Conference move past the Mountain West in the race for Group of Five supremacy. And maybe even forced to leak his name — for leverage? — into the vacancy for a questionable Arizona job.
Harsin was asked this week about plans for his roster, the lifeblood of his program that is playing in its fourth straight Mountain West title game.
“We still got to get some answers on what we’re able to do here and that’s obviously been slowed down right now with the situation that we’re in,’’ he told reporters.
“I’d like answers like you do, and plans and things like that, well we need to get some answers so that we can figure out what we’re able to do.’’
To put this in proper college football perspective, which admittedly has been out of whack for a long time, Auburn just coughed up $21.5 million to make its coach go away.
Take away a couple of zeroes — somewhere around $200,000ish — and that’s the kind of modest money it would take to make Harsin happy at least right now, so he can implement a future plan for future players and future growth.
And it would thrill 10 or so “super seniors’’ who might want to stick around for another season.
To erase the sour taste of a COVID season.
To make themselves better.
To make the football program better.
Yet, instead of finding quick cash to cover the cost, Boise State is waiting for a new athletic director, tip-toeing around a demanding coach, and squabbling through emails.
Not a good look.
Not a good sign for the future.
