A gray cloud has hovered above the Idaho football program for most of this century, minus a few nice bowl wins here in Boise.
On Saturday, the Vandals returned to the Treasure Valley, gray cloud and all.
Only this gray cloud was real, with rain and threatening skies above the football field at Eagle High, where Idaho played its annual Spring Game. There was a winner (defense) and a loser (offense) and probably too many empty seats (skeptical fans).
The metaphorical gray cloud that has lingered for years has nothing to do with weather, and everything to do with a disappointing program that has lost 33 of its past 52 games.
Old coach is gone. New coach has arrived.
It’s a significant change, so let’s be real, fair and honest after years of beating up on the Vandals: Since Jason Eck replaced Paul Petrino in December, a subtle wave of enthusiasm has chipped away at this gray cloud that never seems to go away.
Coaching changes typically produce a bump in enthusiasm, and Idaho’s fans seem excited with Eck now that he’s in charge. He returned to Moscow after coaching at Idaho as an assistant from 2004-06 — the fact that he came back is a good sign. He’s hired a few good coaches — on paper. He’s recruited a few good players — on paper.
More important, the former Wisconsin player and South Dakota State offensive coordinator is using his vision and energy to change the culture of everything to do with Idaho football.
That’s what’s creating the enthusiasm.
“It might have been the No. 1 priority,” Eck said.
The timing is perfect for Eck to land his first head coaching job. His brand of enthusiasm is the lifeblood of the new transfer portal era, where fragile players want to be coddled more than ever. Translation: Make them happy, or else.
“Your players’ experience they have, and how much fun they have being a part of your program, is critical,’’ Eck said. “I mean, it’s gotta be a blast to play football at the University of Idaho.’’
That’s no easy task when you lose all the time, or play for a resource-strapped program that doesn’t compete for championships and constantly underachieves.
So coach, how do you build enthusiasm?
Eck has a degree in psychology, a masters in business, and five children of his own. By nature, he demands enthusiasm every day — in meetings, the weight room, practices. It starts with coaches bringing energy every morning — and being positive all day. Players vibing off coaches, and coaches vibing off players.
“In the old school, you could whisper the positives and yell and scream the negatives. I think it’s the other way now,’’ Eck said.
“I think you’re better off coaching guys, screaming and getting excited when there’s positive stuff, and then pulling them aside and putting your arm around them, and whispering in their ear when they screwed something up. Most people, a majority of people respond to that.’’
Athletic director Terry Gawlik, who made the Eck hire in part because of his vision and energy, said the impact has been broad.
“It’s been awesome since he’s been here because he treats people the way that, I think, people should be treated. And can drive enthusiasm, not just from his program, but the community,’’ she said.
“I was hoping that would happen because you want your football coach to be engaging, but you also want them to be, if you will, the leader of the pack, stepping out, putting ideas out there, but not just being arrogant about it. Like really work the problem.’’
I specifically asked Gawlik about the word enthusiasm. She had a few different words in mind ...
“The word I’m looking for would be culture, but also confidence and hungriness,’’ she said. “We needed to develop that from the inside out, and trust. All those things morph into enthusiasm.’’
I also wonder about a few of the comments Eck and Gawlik made over the past couple of days: Being positive, not negative. Love, don’t scream. Treat people the right way. Work the problem. Don’t be arrogant. Trust.
I wonder if those words and thoughts are their indictment of the past nine seasons.
Petrino was deeply loyal to the Vandals for everyone of those nine seasons, but he was never accused of having too much joy, too much enthusiasm. He was businesslike and grumpy, tough and demanding, didn’t flash a lot of personality, and was mostly unsuccessful.
It’s now more apparent than ever before ...
Petrino was the human face inside the Vandals’ dark, gray cloud.
Eck is the new ray of sunshine — at least until another football season begins in Moscow.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 95.3 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.