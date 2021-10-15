Money is funny, and sometimes it’s stupid.
Let’s talk football coaching salaries in the Mountain West, where you don’t always have to be successful to land one of the league’s top contracts.
USA Today released its annual list of FBS coaching salaries this week, and the gaudy list of endless money checks off a lot of boxes: Baffling, inspiring, greed, well-deserved, underpaid, overpaid ... where does it ever end?
Alabama’s Nick Saban is the richest of them all with a 2021 salary of $9.75 million. At the bottom is Louisiana Monroe coach Terry Bowden at $430,000 — winning the 2015 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl with Akron apparently didn’t inspire his bank account.
In the Mountain West, where the collective group of coaches will make approximately $14 million in base salary this season, the list is curious: None of the five highest-paid coaches have a career winning record, and those same five coaches this season are a combined 12-15 going into the weekend schedule.
Good agents and great negotiators, I suppose.
Here’s who’s overpaid in the Mountain West — and who’s not ...
Craig Bohl, Wyoming, $1,594,508: Bohl is eight seasons deep in Laramie, and has never won more than eight games. He’s 42-45 but is showing promise with a 4-1 start this season. The program does a nice job of recruiting and puts players in the NFL, which isn’t easy out of Laramie, but there’s no way Bohl should be the cash king of Mountain West coaches.
Slightly overpaid.
Steve Addazio, Colorado State, $1,550,000: It took 20 months, from the time of his hiring, for Addazio and the university to complete a signed contract. At no point during that time did anyone realize this is a mistake. Addazio is 60-61 for his career, including 2-3 this season for a program that has been stuck in mediocrity for years.
Highly overpaid.
Andy Avalos, Boise State, $1,500,000: Avalos is a first-year head coach with a nice salary in a healthy living environment. In this case, the salary doesn’t match the resume, but two things come into play: Avalos is a beloved alum, and the position of head football coach at Boise State demands a strong salary, based on historical success and importance.
Salary is just right.
Brent Brennan, San Jose State, $1,500,000: Brennan is a perfect fit for the Spartans, and appears to be loyal to the job. He worked miracles during a COVID season and deserved all the offseason praise. He was rewarded with a contract extension, an important move for the athletic department, but sustained success will be difficult.
Overpaid but necessary.
Marcus Arroyo, UNLV, $1,500,000: The rising star from the Oregon coaching staff was hired in Vegas on Dec. 13, 2019 — and 673 days later, Arroyo is still searching for his first victory. He has one of the top five salaries in the Mountain West, is 0-11 and has been outscored 410-197.
Definitely overpaid — even in the hyped-up Vegas market.
Kalen DeBoer, Fresno State, $1,350,000: The man is still building his resume, which has limited FBS and head coaching experience. He’s 7-5 at Fresno State, including 4-2 this year with a nice win at UCLA.
Salary seems fair — but needs a signature moment.
Brady Hoke, San Diego State, $1,050,000: The way salaries are growing these days, this number is ridiculous. His past success can be debated, but the man has experience, and the Aztecs are off to a 5-0 start. The program is strong and the trademark defense remains relentless. Maybe he’s being penalized because the Aztecs can never seem to find a good quarterback.
Grossly underpaid.
Blake Anderson, Utah State, $1,000,000: The coach did a nice job replacing Bryan Harsin at Arkansas State, but his resume in Logan is incomplete.
Salary is just right.
Todd Graham, Hawaii, $800,000: This hire doesn’t make a lot of sense — the fit doesn’t seem right — but the man has a decent history of head coaching success. The athletic department has financial struggles, but c’mon, pay the man. It’s expensive to live on the islands.
Highly underpaid.
Danny Gonzales, New Mexico, $700,000: Gonzales is a former Lobos’ player and video coordinator. He’s lost 9 of his first 13 games at a program that doesn’t know success.
Salary is just right.
Jay Norvell, Nevada, $619,250: The lowest paid coach in the Mountain West? That’s a joke, even at a basketball school, right? His resume is strong, he’s building a fourth straight winning season in Reno, he appears to have a strong community bond, and he’s grooming an NFL quarterback. The man seems to have it all ... except a good agent.
Grossly underpaid.
Troy Calhoun, Air Force, none of our business: The private institution doesn’t release salary information, but after 106 wins in 179 games in Colorado Springs, the man deserves whatever the government can pay him. He may be grumpy. He may want Air Force out of the Mountain West for a better “match.’’ He may run a frustrating offense and he may beat Boise State on Saturday. Doesn’t matter.
The successful dean of Mountain West coaches should be No. 1 on the league’s salary list.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.