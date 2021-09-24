Confession: Every season, like you, I pick a favorite Boise State football player.
My guy since 2018 has been Riley Smith, a likable ray of sunshine from Florida, a converted quarterback who’s giving tight end a shot these days. Smith goes into this season with a changing body and NFL potential, but production-wise, is off to a curiously slow start with only three catches.
Confession Reversal, because who doesn’t love a flaky sports columnist: I have a new favorite guy on the Boise State football roster.
Riley, it’s been fun following your path as a Bronco. Good luck this season — cheers to more catches in your immediate future.
But time to focus on my new guy: Sophomore kicker Jonah Dalmas, who had the first rough moment of his college career last weekend.
Dude missed a late, game-changing field goal against Oklahoma State — his first attempt at a clutch, potential game-winner in a Boise State uniform.
Ball came off his golden foot like a wounded duck.
Dude took some heat and needs some serious love.
This isn’t a pity party, though, because Dalmas has been a highly successful, fun-loving story at Boise State since he mysteriously stepped on the blue and hit six PATs in the 2020 season-opening victory against Utah State.
He wasn’t a known member of the roster.
He only made the roster after a two-week tryout that summer.
He put together a home video just to land that tryout.
He was a former Rocky Mountain High soccer star who had a chance to play in college.
He had long, flowing hair that was talked about more than his strong right leg.
Two weeks after that Utah State debut, against BYU, the former LDS missionary nailed his first college field goal, and he’s been nearly perfect ever since.
Dalmas missed a meaningless 46-yarder in the Mountain West Championship Game against San Jose State last year. It was wide left on the Broncos’ first drive — and he responded with 50- and 51-yarders to give Boise State its only first-half points in what turned out to be a 14-point loss.
Dalmas had two field goals that night. Boise State’s offense had one TD.
He was a rare bright spot that day, and has proven to be a bright spot since joining the team. He was perfect on his first 26 kicks — four field goals and 22 PATs. Overall, he’s made 14 of 16 career attempts and 42 of 43 PATs for a program that has a love-hate relationship with kickers.
The Oklahoma State miss hurt, no doubt, and probably cost Boise State a victory that would have placed the season on a different trajectory.
That, more than likely, is why Dalmas wasn’t made available to the media this week. Coaches weren’t asked about the kick during press conferences Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, nearly four days after Dalmas’ dreaded miss, a coach was asked about what happened on that play.
Special teams coach Stacy Collins said the kick was lower than normal for Dalmas, and Oklahoma State made a nice play by getting a finger on the ball. He said there was good protection on the Boise State side, but the ball needed to be higher.
Other than that ...
“Jonah’s been lights out, not just this season, but last, and he was lights out as we kicked again the last two days,’’ Collins said Wednesday.
“Those ones hurt, man, those ones hurt, but I’ll ride with Jonah Dalmas anywhere, anytime.’’
Earlier in the Oklahoma State game, as Collins pointed out, Dalmas made an identical 36-yard field goal from the exact same yard line, the exact same hashmark, to give Boise State a 20-7 lead. The Broncos never scored again.
Dalmas scored the first and last points of the game for Boise State.
There’s something about this guy that makes him special, beyond the stats.
Two-sport athlete. All-academic student. Polite, with strong values. Dedicated to the cause on and off the field. Highly personable and likeable. Booming smile.
Never seems to get nervous. Hard to rattle. A competitor’s competitor, as he’s been described.
That’s Jonah Dalmas as we know him, which is critical context to an all-important question that will help determine the future of Boise State’s so-far fragile season: How will Dalmas respond against Utah State on Saturday — and beyond?
Answer: My new favorite player missed a huge field goal ... in an important game ... and he’ll be just fine moving forward.
Dalmas plays football, but he’s a rebound kind of guy. Technically, he could play for the Broncos through the 2025 season. He’ll miss more kicks. He’ll win big games.
Expect more of the latter from a student-athlete who’s built for success.
Speaking of similar guys, and past favorites, here’s a quick question for coaches: Remember my guy Riley Smith, the promising tight end with only three catches this season?
He’s worked his butt off and looks the part of a successful tight end. He could be a valuable weapon in your offense. Can you get the dude a few more targets, please?
