Don’t look now, but the best roster in Boise State men's basketball history suddenly has an identity problem.
First-place hopes, championship dreams and NBA talent were a thing in November when this promising season started.
Seems like forever ago.
Today, with one game remaining on the Mountain West schedule, a once-proud Boise State roster has fallen to fourth place.
Fourth place in the so-so Mountain West.
Didn’t see that coming. Or did we?
It’s better than Boise State’s regular season finish in 2020 (fifth place).
Better than 2019 (eighth place).
But right now is all that matters — and fourth place with this loaded roster is a problem. A big problem, with NCAA Tournament consequences, and not a lot of time to fix issues that are growing with every loss.
Boise State has lost five of its last 10 games — by a combined 51 points.
Confidence is an issue. Consistency is nowhere to be found. Even star player and NBA prospect Derrick Alston Jr. struggled Saturday — he missed 10-of-12 shots and finished with seven points, his third lowest scoring output of the season.
Alston isn’t the reason Boise State lost to San Diego State 62-58 on Saturday. Plenty of blame to go around — coaches and players.
Right now, the entire team is hurting.
“We don’t like to lose,’’ head coach Leon Rice said, when asked if he was frustrated.
His answer was followed by a long, uncomfortable pause of silence.
“I mean, our guys hate to lose. Our staff hates to lose. ... It doesn’t sit well with us.’’
Boise State lost both games because of a soft start Thursday and a lukewarm performance Saturday.
The Broncos missed 49-of-66 shots from 3-point range. This team isn’t consistent enough from the outside to shoot that many 3s.
Settling for 3s. Stop it!
San Diego State attempted only 37 bombs — and outscored Boise State 62-38 in the paint over two games. And that’s with big-man Mladen Armus playing decent basketball.
Sloppy turnovers have become an issue. Too much one-on-one play on offense is an issue. Not enough toughness, intensity, sense of urgency. Shouldn’t the best roster in school history have a little swagger? Used to. Not now.
Defense and rebounding kept Boise State in two games against the Aztecs, but constant ball movement and even communication on the court seem to be an issue right now.
Hopefully these guys like each other.
Everything is fair game when a good team has lost 5-of-10 ... and sits in fourth place. The Broncos’ ultimate goal of an NCAA berth — and the program’s first NCAA win — still remains a possibility.
But after the San Diego State debacle, a road trip to Indianapolis next month is far from a given. And the NIT would be a waste of time — and a wasted season.
“We’re devastated, but we’re gonna get back to Boise and regroup, pick up all the eggshells and glue ‘em back together,’’ Rice said. “We’ve got to pick up the pieces and get back to fighting because this team has a lot of good things ahead of them still.’’
Boise State flew home from San Diego on Saturday night.
There will be no physical, intense practices before the Fresno State game Tuesday night. There will be some filmwork and Xs and Os talk, but mental work — tough love — is the priority.
“We’re physically gassed,’’ Rice said.
Boise State has plenty of time to rest before the Mountain West Tournament, where this team’s destiny will be determined. That’s the good news.
The bad? If the tournament in Las Vegas started today, Boise State would open against Nevada — followed by a semifinal matchup with San Diego State.
The Broncos are 0-4 against those teams this season. Not an easy task for a team struggling to find its winning mojo.
“This time of year isn’t easy,’’ Rice said.
It never is with Boise State basketball, and now we start to ask our annual question around here ...
Is it football season yet?
Before you answer, keep two dates in mind.
Boise State basketball, with Rice trying to shed his poor postseason reputation and reach the Mountain West title game for the first time in his career, plays its first league tournament game March 11.
Boise State football, with new coach Andy Avalos, begins a highly anticipated spring camp the next day.
That’s March 12, the day of the Mountain West semifinals, and it would be nice if Boise State was still playing basketball.
As much as we love football in Boise, and as much as the Avalos Era has Bronco Nation fired up, it would be a shame if spring practices were more relevant than March Madness.
Again.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.