Leon Rice threw a temper tantrum this past week — his first game ejection in 32 years as a basketball coach.
The video of his meltdown during Boise State’s loss at Air Force on Wednesday night is can’t-miss, top-quality entertainment.
He called his athletic director to apologize.
We poked fun at him.
He made a little fun of himself.
No big deal. Time to move on. Everybody gets a few freebies, right?
Alex Hobbs has every right to throw his own temper tantrum.
Rice’s senior guard, one of his most dependable players for four seasons, is dealing with a demotion of sorts. Just don’t call it a demotion.
Hobbs was starting and playing a career-high in minutes through the first half of this season. But when Boise State jumped on a plane in December, headed for a holiday tournament in Hawaii, Hobbs lost his starting job somewhere over the Pacific Ocean.
Oregon transfer Abu Kigab became eligible to play, and took over the starting guard spot for Hobbs, who ended up back on the bench.
In Boise State’s first 10 games, with Hobbs as a starter, he averaged 32.8 minutes and 9.8 points a game.
In the next nine games, with Hobbs coming off the bench, he averaged 23 minutes and 6.6 points a game.
Temper tantrum?
Not even close.
Every coach, regardless of sport or level of play, needs as many Alex Hobbs-types on their roster as possible.
“There’s two ways you can deal with it. You can embrace it or you can sit there and pout,’’ Hobbs said. “Obviously, everybody on the roster wants to play 40 minutes, but that’s just not what it is. I think I’ve done a good job of that, a good job of embracing the new role.’’
Said Rice: “He’s so unselfish, that’s what I love about this group. I can make moves like that, it’s best for the team, and they’re like, ‘I’ll buy in.’’’
Hobbs suspected change was coming — Kigab is legit, and averaging 14 points and 4.3 rebounds heading into Saturday night’s game against Utah State. As that holiday road trip began, Rice and Hobbs exchanged a few conversations and text messages.
By the time the Broncos landed in Hawaii, it was official: Hobbs was back on the bench.
He’s a senior.
He’s scheduled to graduate this year.
It’s not like he had a lot of options — even in the transfer portal era where everybody seems to have lost their patience.
Two or three years ago, Hobbs would have pondered his options.
Even now, with his private thoughts, it’s not always easy.
“To be completely honest with you, you struggle with it sometimes. That’s just being real. That’s life, more than basketball,’’ he said. “I catch myself drifting that sort of way and I just get back to why I’m doing it and why the role is important in the first place.’’
Hobbs needs Boise State.
And Boise State needs Hobbs to help save a season that has been above average, at best.
He picked Boise State out of La Porte High School in Texas — in large part because of loyalty. The Broncos were the first to offer him a scholarship. Eventually, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, San Diego State and a dozen other programs offered him scholarships.
“My parents raised me to be loyal. It was important to stick with Boise State because they were the first to offer me. ... It’s not always easy, but it is what you make it,’’ Hobbs said.
By the end of his sophomore season, Hobbs was voted the Sixth Man of the Year in the Mountain West Conference.
He obviously plays well off the bench. He’s figured out a way to be even better now, a benefit to the team, by using a dose of mental strategy.
It starts with pre-game warmups. Then he sits for the next 10-15 minutes — and bounces his feet or shakes his arms.
Anything to stay warm.
He sits on the bench like a coach, watching for tendencies, where to attack, game flow.
“Gettin’ my feel,’’ he calls it. “It allows me to come in right away and go score, go make a play.’’
That’s precisely what Rice wants — an injection of sudden offense off the bench. In the first half against Air Force, Hobbs came off the bench and scored a team-high 11 points in 15 minutes.
Coaches make substitutions for many reasons.
Doing it for instant offense is a bonus.
Having someone who can play both guard positions is a luxury.
“I love having a guy like that coming off the bench because as the game starts to flow more, he’s better,’’ Rice said. “He’s craftier.’’
Hobbs was recruited to be a scorer, and despite his juggling roles over four seasons, he should finish his career in March with more than 1,000 points and 300 rebounds.
And a comforting feeling that he handled his career the right way. No temper tantrums. No meltdowns.
“I just want to be known as a good guy, a guy that his teammates love to be around, and brings some energy,’’ Hobbs said.
My kind of guy.
More importantly, Leon Rice’s kind of guy.
