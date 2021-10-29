Bryan Harsin, let's assume, was like the rest of us and played any and all games as a child.
He grew up in Boise, and eventually began playing a much more serious game. Football. He played quarterback, and was decent, but his claim to fame is that he doesn't have a claim to fame.
Harsin turned into a coach. He played the role nicely and won a lot of games in seven seasons at Boise State.
Today, Harsin is a multimillion-dollar leader of young men — at the top of a competitive profession as one of 14 head coaches in the all-mighty SEC.
And he's still playing games — senseless games that could threaten his team’s success or even his own promising career.
Harsin, in the middle of a football season, landed in the middle of a COVID controversy this week after Auburn imposed a Dec. 8 deadline for all employees to be vaccinated.
It’s the Nick Rolovich Subplot of the South: Jab or face termination, and we all know how that turned out for Rolovich. Good luck with the lawsuit coach!
Harsin refuses to say if he’s vaccinated, or whether he plans to get the vaccine, which is absolutely his right.
Harsin also became an instant distraction to his program and his employer — a mandated no-no that successful coaches in all sports constantly preach to their players.
The man who once went on a long, rambling Twitiot rampage is sticking to his strong personal beliefs, as every man should, but he’s also violating two golden coaching codes: Don’t be a distraction. Don’t put yourself above the team.
This season, Harsin’s team is 5-2 on the football field.
This week, Harsin the coach is 0-2 behind the podium.
Not everyone agrees, and that’s OK. Vaccinations and private health information are clearly a divided issue in this country, in far more important places than a football program.
The debate is fueled by people and their politics, and very few minds are being changed in either direction.
So let's boil this complicated issue down to one simple factor that we can all understand, because if you work, you know there are workplace rules. Every job that comes with a paycheck has legal and constitutionally sound employment conditions.
For Harsin, his employers have made it clear that one condition for him to remain employed is to be vaccinated. Have the jab or lose your job. It's that simple, whether some of you like it or not.
Here's where it gets messy ...
As stated above, Harsin obviously doesn't have to say whether he's vaccinated or not.
He might be vaccinated, and before the Dec. 8 deadline, he could quietly slip his boss a simple white card and the rest is a private personnel matter. End of another overblown media story.
Or he might not be vaccinated, and he’s buying time, doing whatever he feels the need to do.
This is what I don’t understand — and where I’ll get roasted by the anti-vax crowd.
If he’s vaccinated, I don’t get the need for secrecy, especially for a man in a high-profile, public-figure, leadership role. We've all been jabbed at one point in our lives. We've all traded certain freedoms for certain responsibilities. It's a normal way of safety in this country, and until COVID and politics got in the ugly way, getting jabbed for public health reasons was mostly a non-issue.
Case in point: Harsin, who has said he’s not anti-vaccine, tested positive for COVID in August. The public announcement was made and he missed some time in fall camp. He eventually returned to work and we all moved on. No big deal.
Nick Saban and Kirby Smart are the most powerful coaches in the SEC. Massive public figures with championship-caliber, million-dollar football factories.
Both are vaccinated, as are most SEC coaches.
Both taped public-service announcements encouraging people to get vaccinated.
Any harm or foul there? Have their reputations been damaged? Careers in jeopardy?
No ... just humans being humans ... and helping to protect other humans.
Seems pretty simple to me.
No stigma, no nonsense, just business.
It’s the same deal as injury reports in major professional sports, where athletes and specific injuries are listed every day for the world to see.
Again, no harm, no foul.
Harsin’s No. 1 responsibility is to himself and his family, but as a major college football coach, he also has a long list of job responsibilities. He asks players every day to follow rules — and now he’s dancing around the rules, or at least making a scene that doesn’t need to be made.
His secret stance has to raise questions with current players, future players, recruits, parents, co-workers, boosters. Not all, but certainly some.
Bottom line: Harsin is playing a personal and political game that isn't worth the hassle.
For a young football coach just trying to win games and build a career, it doesn't make any sense.
