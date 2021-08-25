Idaho’s four college football programs aren’t big into surprises.
Boise State, as expected around here, constantly cranks out double-digit win seasons, always competes for Mountain West titles, and occasionally goes to big bowl games.
College of Idaho slowly builds its Frontier Conference program every season, but has yet to capture a program-defining magical moment.
Idaho and Idaho State are stuck in permanent Big Sky mediocrity.
Hello … anyone capable of cranking out a surprise season in 2021?
Right now, as we dive into new schedules and fresh storylines, it looks like more of the same. Here is what to expect from Idaho’s four teams this season (listed in order of predicted wins):
BOISE STATE
No surprise here: The Broncos will be good in 2021.
The schedule, including three huge nonconference games, might be better.
Andy Avalos’ first Boise State roster is loaded with talent, experience and depth at most positions (except the back half of the defense). The skill combination of quarterback Hank Bachmeier, running back George Holani and wide receiver Khalil Shakir could be the most potent in the Mountain West.
But the schedule looms as one of the toughest in program history.
Bryan Harsin lost two of his first five games in his 2014 debut season, and ended up winning a Fiesta Bowl.
Avalos could be looking at a similar first season.
Don’t be surprised if Boise State loses to Central Florida and Oklahoma State — then dominates the Mountain West. A road trip to BYU, a mega-MW home matchup against Nevada, and trips to Fresno State and San Diego State will define the rest of the season.
One troubling trend to follow is average points a game, especially with new offensive coordinator Tim Plough promising a wide-open offense. Since the 2010 season, the Broncos’ average has dropped from 45.1 points a game to 33.9 last season. Not what you expect from one of the top offenses in college football, at least by reputation.
Idaho high school players on the roster: 16
Predicted regular season finish: 9-3
COLLEGE OF IDAHO
The Yotes have been the most successful college football program in Idaho the past 2+ seasons, winning 20 of their past 22 games.
The NAIA program launched in 2014 with four wins, and seasons under coach Mike Moroski keep improving (3-1 this past COVID spring season).
The success of this year’s squad depends on a quarterback decision, an option running game that reached historic lows in the spring season, and monster talent in the secondary.
Priority No. 1 this fall is finding a starting quarterback between junior Jacob Holcomb, sophomore Ryan Hibbs (Capital High) and junior Jack Rice. Holcomb and Hibbs have limited starting experience, and Rice is a Sacramento State transfer.
The Yotes’ typically dominant run game was a mess in the spring, averaging 109.2 yards a game, after producing 259.8 in 2019.
The secondary is loaded with first-team All-American safety Taeson Hardin, and cornerbacks Isaiah Abdul and Dorian Hardin. Both are multi-year starters and all-conference players.
Road trips to Eastern Oregon (Sept. 25) and Carroll (Nov. 13) could determine the Yotes’ postseason fate.
Idaho high school players on the roster: 67
Predicted regular season finish: 8-2
IDAHO
The Vandals might have the best defensive player in the state in All-American junior linebacker Tre Walker.
They have potential for a power run game that includes sophomore Nick Romano (Rocky Mountain High).
There are questions and concerns everywhere else on the roster, which includes 12 seniors and 52 freshmen.
Idaho boosted its wide receiver room with three transfers, but the quarterback position remains a revolving door and there is continued concern along the offensive line.
The Vandals have had two winning seasons since 2000, and went to bowl games both years. There’s enough talent in the right places — run game and the front half of the defense — for the Vandals to pull off a winning season this year, which could mean a trip to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1995.
Idaho high school players on the roster: 18
Predicted regular season finish: 5-6
IDAHO STATE
The combination of junior quarterback Tyler Vander Waal and senior wide receiver Tanner Conner will be fun to watch this season.
After that, buckle up for another stagnant season in Pocatello.
Vander Waal, a Wyoming transfer, was the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year after throwing for 1,843 yards and 12 TDs in the six-game spring season.
Conner has caught 82 passes for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns the past two seasons. He’s the only Idaho State player on the preseason All-Big Sky team, and the 6-foot-3, 235-pound track and field standout also made The Athletic’s list of top 101 “Freaks” in college football. He was No. 12 — the highest FCS player on the list.
The Bengals showed life in the spring, winning two of their last five games, with the three losses by a combined 13 points.
Idaho high school players on the roster: 29
Predicted regular season finish: 4-7
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.