The NFL calls it the scouting combine — a vanilla description of all the weirdness that’s about to happen this week.
It’s the NFL Silly Season — invite the most elite talent to your party, then rip ‘em apart, tear ‘em down and send ‘em home.
Or the NFL Underwear Olympics — all sorts of exposed body types being poked and prodded in the best interest of finding a multi-million-dollar specimen.
For Boise State, it’s the opportunity to send more players into the NFL.
Four former Broncos are headed to Indianapolis for the chance to work out with all 32 NFL teams: Outside linebacker/edge rusher Curtis Weaver, offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland and John Molchon, and wide receiver John Hightower.
Boise State has sent players to the NFL Combine for 16 straight years — 44 players in all. Of the previous 40, there were 29 selected in the NFL Draft, including 10 in the first three rounds.
Only three Boise State players since 2012 have attended the combine, and failed to get drafted: Quarterbacks Kellen Moore and Brett Rypien, and running back D.J. Harper.
Here is what to expect with this year’s four players in Indianapolis:
Weaver (on-field workout is Saturday, 2-9 p.m. MT, NFL Network):
Weaver, an edge rusher/outside linebacker at the pro level, had monster production at Boise State (34 sacks in 41 games).
Now his focus starts with “baby fat.’’
Weaver left Boise State at a soft 265 pounds — soft considering NFL standards for his position. He’s been training in Dallas, getting his “body right’’ and losing “baby fat.’’ He wants to get stronger, and it’ll be interesting to see this week if there are visible changes to his upper body.
Doctors will have questions about Weaver’s right foot/ankle, which he injured late in the season and ended up in a walking boot. There appeared to be no issues this offseason when he used his power and quickness to win a strength competition at an all-star skills event in Dallas.
Weaver has a monster (and grounded) personality to match his production on the field, and that should impress NFL personnel during five straight days of interviews.
Pre-combine draft projection: Late first round/early second round.
Cleveland (on-field workout is Friday, 2-9 p.m. MT, NFL Network):
Cleveland is intriguing in so many different ways — and NFL personnel will start to figure that out this week.
First of all, he’s a man of few words. He doesn’t look like an imposing professional football player. On the field, he was uber-competitive, athletic and dominant for the Broncos.
Boise State has a long history of putting tackles in the combine and draft: Rees Odhiambo (2016), Charles Leno (2014), Nate Potter (2012), Ryan Clady (2008) and Daryn Colledge (2006). All were drafted and started in the NFL.
There’s no question Cleveland will be drafted, but it would help if he could create some kind of personal buzz this week. Anything to create attention — a monster workout performance or dynamic interviews.
Questions that will be asked ...
How physical and dominant can Cleveland be at the pro level? Can he get off an explosive first strike? Can he sustain? Can he stay healthy?
Pre-combine draft projection: Second/third round.
Hightower (on-field workout is Thursday, 2-9 p.m. MT, NFL Network):
Hightower, once cut from his junior college team, could make a ton of money Thursday.
The 40-yard dash, for whatever reason, makes good television. And it makes players with speed lots of cash.
Hightower, one of the best big-play wide receivers in Boise State history, is a raw football player with a massive amount of speed.
He hopes to hit 4.4 or better in the 40 — the visuals of a 4.3-plus would drastically improve Hightower’s draft stock.
Hightower has great body control, but he’s listed anywhere from 172 to 185 pounds, so showing up bigger and stronger this week wouldn’t hurt the cause.
Pre-combine draft projection: Final day (rounds 4-7).
Molchon (on-field workout is Friday, 2-9 p.m. MT, NFL Network):
Boise State hasn’t produced four NFL Draft picks in one year since the iconic class of 2012 (seven to the combine and six drafted, all but Moore).
And all seven offensive linemen who have represented Boise State at the combine have been drafted, including Matt Hill (2002) and Matt Paradis (2014).
Molchon is the key behind those milestones in this year’s class.
His development on and off the field has been phenomenal — turning into a strong, vocal leader and becoming the Broncos’ best (at times) and most versatile offensive lineman.
His growth, the way he engages with people, and his strong communication skills will be a positive this week.
Molchon has a martial arts background, and based on his weight room and workout ethics, was described by The Athletic last offseason as a “college football freak.’’
Molchon is quietly explosive and quick, and has a strong upside; details such as health (foot) and technique will be critical this week.
His career trajectory seems to be on a fast track. No reason for it to stop this week in Indianapolis.
Pre-combine draft projection: Late rounds/free agent.
