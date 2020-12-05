The greatest human I’ve ever known died the other day.
My father.
Great man. Great sports fan. Like many fathers, not so great at showing emotions.
He left that powerful feeling for me. And for other sports fans. And for anyone who still desperately cares, or worries, about what’s happening to sports in 2020.
If that’s you, raise your hands. Raise the roof. Raise our spirits.
You’re needed, because it’s been a rough year for everything that matters, starting with family. But let’s be perfectly clear — sports absolutely matter.
Emotions prove that every day. Good emotions. Powerful emotions. Bad emotions. Ugly emotions.
We’ve all lost loved ones. It’s brutal, the worst emotional experience ever, but it’s life. It’s expected. It happens every day.
Now we’ve reached this insane and bizarre period in sports history where uber-odd things keep happening. It’s playing with our emotions. It’s messing with our minds. I’m worried about the future of sports, and I’m not alone.
Seriously, how do you lose a football game off your schedule — a few hours before kickoff? A gut-punch like that doesn’t happen in a normal year, so we have no idea how to respond. As emotional beings, we instantly resort to shouting and screaming and social media.
And it’s happened twice in two weeks. Boise State-San Jose State — gone. Boise State-UNLV — gone. Just like that. Poof. Nowhere to be found.
We sports fans have become emotional dartboards. The pain keeps coming, one sharp poke at a time, and it hurts. I guess that’s sports fandom in general. I guess that’s what we signed up for ... as long as the games are played, right?
Will there be a game at Wyoming next weekend? And why should fans invest time and emotions until we know for sure?
Can the Mountain West complete its season?
Can college football crown a national champion?
Will COVID grow strong enough over the next month to shut down the mighty NFL?
Boise State is already losing basketball games off its schedule. Quick question: How many of you even knew the season had started?
Your emotions are all over the place, and it’s hard to blame you.
High school athletes are being jerked around and denied something we’ve always taken for granted: The ability for a teenager to play, compete, learn, love, grow.
It’s tough being an athlete right now.
It’s tough being a sports fan.
It’s tough being anything in the sports world.
Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, his staff and players, have to be disappointed and somewhat embarrassed for their program. They’re emotional, yet determined to make things better, if there’s a chance.
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe turned emotional last week when talking about his football program and a suddenly scheduled game against a Sun Belt team on the East Coast.
Desperate?
Emotional pride in making the game happen?
Definitely a little of both.
Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice opened his season with a road trip to Texas, a towel and a spray bottle loaded with cleanser. He carried the new tools of his trade everywhere he went because that’s his new No. 1 priority: Keep the athletes clean.
Back home this weekend, Rice’s team was supposed to play two Mountain West games against New Mexico. Then it became one game against Montana Western. That turned into a 37-point victory over the College of Idaho on Friday night inside empty ExtraMile Arena.
On paper, Rice has the best roster in school history, but it may as well be invisible. Who’s going to see it?
Like Holmoe, and the rest of us, Rice is desperate for games. His program is desperate for attention. Think how emotionally frustrated he feels.
His peers in college basketball have already been hit with monster game cancellations.
March Madness is looming. Remember, March Madness broke our hearts nine months ago. Do we dare trust March Madness in 2021?
As sports fans, we’re used to not trusting ticket brokers, kickers, coaching decisions and free throw shooters.
Now we can’t trust anything, even the once-simple concept of just playing the damn game.
We’ve reached the point where too many people don’t care, too many fans have lost hope. As COVID numbers spike and game cancellations surge, the hopeless feeling lingers heavy.
The games being played don’t seem to matter. Our emotional investment in wins and losses, stats and standings, are gone just like two Boise State football games.
Highly unfortunate. Sad. Emotional.
Makes me think, as we all search for something positive to salvage the season, that my sports-loving father is in a better place. In person or on his couch, he loved watching sports.
He never got too emotional. He kept his fandom pure and simple, mostly watching for the joy of competition.
That joy is gone, at least for now.
It will return one day, and it will be glorious, but as we sit here today in our sea of mixed emotions, there’s no sugar-coating it: The 2020 sports calendar can’t turn the page fast enough.
At least my father is watching in peace, from the best seat in the house.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.