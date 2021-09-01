Boise State hasn’t played an important football game in more than 20 months.
Last season didn’t count. Too much testing. Too much focus away from football. Too many empty seats. Too many empty stadiums. And the San Jose State Spartans somehow won a Mountain West title that they’ll never win again.
Go ahead, fight me.
You have to go back to 1945 — a world-war hiatus — to find the last time Boise State went this long without playing at least one important game in a football season.
Season openers are important. Home openers are important. Conference games are important.
Championship games are important. Bowl games are (sometimes) important.
Football games period are important — unless we’re talking about a desperate and warped COVID season that didn’t count. See above.
Now, on the eve of a new Boise State season, with so many new, wonderful storylines bouncing around campus, with fresh coaches on staff and promising players all over the place, with the great sport of college football changing before our very eyes, and not always for the better, I’m sitting here with a spinning head and contemplating an entirely different thought: Is the Central Florida game the most important in the history of Boise State football?
More important than hanging a 1980 national championship banner? More important than beating Idaho in 1994? More important than a 2007 Fiesta Bowl victory?
Yes, I believe it is.
Boise State opens its 2021 season Thursday night in Orlando, Florida, against a cocky and explosive Central Florida program that ridiculously claimed a national championship in 2017 — and even more so today wants to rule college football.
Not just Group of Five, but the entire college football world.
The Knights’ motto, plastered all over the place: “The future of college football is here.’’
For the Broncos and the future of their football program, the stakes for one game have never been more important.
The outcome of this huge game — the Mountain West versus the American Athletic on national prime-time television — is important because the timing is important. Critical, actually.
The winner gets a serious dose of immediate and powerful Group of Five muscle.
The loser becomes just another team lost in the shuffle of Power Fives and better G5 programs.
That’s not where Boise State wants to be. And because the sport is moving so fast — dangerously fast — you don’t want to be stuck in the slow lane with power brokers making seemingly daily decisions that are shaping the future of the sport.
College football is changing. Now.
Conference realignment is happening. Now.
The Mountain West is poor at promoting its own product. Sadly.
So Boise State football must win. Now.
And a monster message can be sent across the nation with a monster victory Thursday night.
When Boise State played important games in the past, a win helped to define a specific season.
When Boise State plays at Central Florida, a win would help to define its entire future.
This game is that big, I believe.
That’s because our new social media society is impatient — and demands results. Now.
Because Power Five programs are building a wall of greed. Now.
Because the Group of Five could become the new FCS. Not now, but soon.
Because the Big 12 is watching. Now.
That’s the big one ... the Big 12, the one Power Five conference that provides a small dash of hope for big-thinking G5 programs like Boise State and Central Florida.
The Big 12 is as desperate as the 2020 COVID season. The league could wither away with eight existing teams, or rebuild with 12+ teams. And it’s happening. Now.
The conference has put together a working group of four people designed to explore the possibilities of expansion.
The conference met for two days this week to discuss its future, and those expansion possibilities, and delivered a brief statement Wednesday afternoon:
“The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences, and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league. Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the Conference.’’
Not much there but happy talk. A marketing stroke job. A bronze medal in PR.
But, by most reports, at least those options include Boise State and Central Florida, among others. BYU could be a no-brainer to join the Big 12 because of its strong national brand. Cincinnati could be a no-brainer because of its current success as a top 10 program.
Like it or not, the winner of Thursday’s game instantly joins the sexy list and becomes more attractive to the Big 12.
And the loser, like it or not, instantly becomes less sexy.
That’s how college football works these days.
And that’s why this game is the most important in the history of Boise State football.
