Ernest Hemingway, let’s assume, would have made a wonderful football coach.
He certainly looked the part — a large, powerful man with a macho reputation and a booming personality. He was flawed like so many coaches of today, but the work ethic was world-class. He was feisty and emotional, demanded excellence in others, and had his own unique way of inspiring and/or destroying those around him.
Mostly, he loved football season ...
“Best of all he loved the fall ...’’
That’s the classic and legendary Hemingway phrase, etched in bronze at his own memorial site just outside of Sun Valley.
To make sure, he was talking about football, right? Nothing is more important to love in the fall than football, right?
Or was it cottonwood leaves, as the rest of the famous phrase goes?
Let’s stick with the football theory, and throw in a touch of November — the best month of the college football season. Non-debatable.
Just ask Boise State wide receivers coach Matt Miller, who has been a part of 17 November games as a player and coach for the Broncos. He’s seen a few leaves fall. He’s collected a lot of wins.
“As any football guy says, you remember what happens in November. It’s a big month, the fall, the leaves are changing in Boise, you kind of get the smell in the air. There’s something special about football in November and hopefully in December, too,’’ Miller said this week.
“As a football guy, yeah, love it, I think there’s something special about it and excited to get after it this month.’’
Anyone associated with Boise State football, past and present, understands “The Standard’’ when it comes to success in November.
Boise State has played 92 November games since becoming a FBS program in 1996 — and has won a mind-boggling 74 of those games.
That’s an 80% winning percentage. Excellence at its finest.
When games are important and championships are won.
The demanding Hemingway would be proud.
Former Boise State coaches Pokey Allen, Tom Mason and Houston Nutt ushered in the FBS era and struggled in November, a combined 2-5 during the low point in program history. Since then, every Boise State coach has dominated the most important month on the college football schedule, setting “The Standard.’’
Andy Avalos, it’s your turn.
Boise State’s first-year head coach tackles his first November game Saturday night at Fresno State. Boise State is 5-3 all-time against Fresno State in November. In the FBS era, nobody has beaten the Broncos more during the month.
This is a big game. A soldout game. A potential season-saving game for a fragile football team with an uncharacteristic 4-4 record heading into crunch time. It’s a game for the history books — again — because Boise State-Fresno State always seems to produce history.
The history of November success began to build in 1998 with Dirk Koetter, who quietly beat New Mexico State in his first November game. Koetter eventually won seven of his eight November games, the only blemish being that dreaded overtime loss to the Vandals in 1998.
Dan Hawkins lost his first November game at Louisiana Tech, then owned the month for the next five seasons. He was 16-2 in November — the other loss to Fresno State in 2005.
Chris Petersen breezed through his first November, going 4-0 in 2006, including the first game of the month — a 24-point win over Fresno State. Coach Pete finished his Boise State career with a 27-5 record in November.
Bryan Harsin shared similar success, going 4-0 in his first November as Boise State’s head coach in 2014 — his first win that month was a 60-49 slugfest at New Mexico. The next season, he lost those embarrassing back-to-back home games to New Mexico and Air Force, and left Boise State with a 22-5 November mark.
Combined, the previous four football coaches at Boise State were 72-13 in November. Fifty-nine of those 72 wins were by double-digit domination.
This year’s November schedule includes not only Fresno State, but also Wyoming, New Mexico and San Diego State. Boise State is 15-6 all-time against those programs in November.
Even more intimidating, it’s been 20 years since a first-year coach at Boise State lost his first November game.
“Best of all he loved the fall ...’’
No pressure coach Avalos.
It’s “The Standard’’ ... the ability to elevate your program in a month of falling leaves.
