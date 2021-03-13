It seems like we’ve been here before, and I’m talking to you Boise State men’s basketball fans.
If any of you are still left.
It’s not easy being blue and orange these days. Most of you couldn’t go to games this season. You couldn’t watch or interact or cheer in-person for what has been called the best collection of talent in school history.
Instead, you watched games on television or listened on radio, if you paid attention at all. And when games mattered late in the season, and Boise State lost, you wanted to heave a TV from 3-point range — straight into a dumpster.
It’s March — and Boise State basketball is a dumpster fire.
Seems like we’ve been here before.
Coach Rod Jensen. Good guy. Couldn’t win when it mattered. Fired in 2002.
Coach Greg Graham. Good guy. Couldn’t win when it mattered. Fired in 2010.
Coach Leon Rice. Good guy. Can’t win when it matters. Fired?
Rice still has a job, and maybe even a sliver of hope to salvage this season. It’s been a painful month, again, but any notion that Rice should be fired after a late-season collapse, again, is pushing it too hard.
He’s the winningest coach in school history.
He can recruit.
He can crank out individual talent, optimism and winning seasons like a Hall of Famer.
That’s the fun stuff. The bad?
Rice doesn’t have enough campus clout to grow resources for a cash-strapped program. He can’t build a tough, physical, intimidating roster. He can’t maintain a consistent offense, which looks disorganized too many times in too many critical situations. Energy, passion, intensity and mental toughness are not trademarks of the program, especially late in the season when successful programs salivate.
Most important, Rice can’t win the right games at the right time — and the track record is long and deep.
Rice is 20-24 in March — and five of those wins came in his first season.
He has lost 11-of-17 conference tournament games since coming to Boise State. He’s never played for a Mountain West Tournament title.
His teams have been bounced in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament six times in 10 years. Boise State was the better seed in four of those six losses.
This season, Boise State lost seven of its last 12 games, and currently sits on a four-game losing streak.
Boise State basketball is broken. Seems like we’ve been here before.
Enter new athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, who won’t fire Rice, but he might have an even bigger challenge on his hands.
How do you keep Rice — and still inspire change?
Dickey, a first-time athletic director from basketball powerhouse Baylor, has been granted a gift. He’s been on the job since Jan. 2 — and has already hired a football coach. Now he has a chance to make a difference with basketball.
How many first-time ADs have a chance to make a difference in their football and basketball programs in their first 100 days on the job?
That list is short.
Memo to Dickey: Rice’s biggest issue, IMO, is comfort. Too much comfort, which is nice, but not at work. He lives in a wonderful city, with a home close to a beautiful river. He takes his dog to work, and works inside a beautiful basketball facility. He coaches on a comfortable campus with limited expectations. He has a comfortable contract that rolls over every time he wins 18 games — and that rollover comes with another $725,000 annual salary.
In college basketball, in normal years when teams are playing 30+ games, 18 wins is not a rewardable milestone. But Rice underachieves every year — and still gets rewarded.
That’s comfort at its finest.
Teams take on the personality of their coach and their culture. Comfort doesn’t win games in March.
This is Boise State’s basketball problem.
Dickey can’t tear up Rice’s contract, but Dickey has some leverage. He’s a first-time AD trying to establish a strong name for himself. He’s riding high after hiring a popular football coach. He has a basketball coach who isn’t living up to expectations. Technically, he could fire Rice for cause, which would be OK with some fans.
So it’s time to force a negotiation.
It’s time for Dickey and Rice to sit at the table, and for Rice to help his own cause by giving back, a gesture to a job not well done. It’s unlikely to happen, but there is precedent.
When NFL quarterbacks restructure their contracts to help the team, they are celebrated.
Three Boise State assistant football coaches took pay cuts this offseason to help keep their jobs — and to help with budget issues.
Maybe, knowing his desperate situation, Rice takes a pay cut. He can put the extra money in the program’s modest budget to help retain assistant coaches, fly charter airplanes, expand recruiting possibilities.
Ditch the 18-game contract bonus, and start paying Rice for winning games in March. Seems like a fair swap.
Amend the contract to reward Rice for scheduling more teams from Power 5 conferences. It helps build early season toughness. It might help late-season weaknesses.
Dickey is the only man who, diplomatically, can pull Rice from his comfort zone. Replace comfort with a sense of urgency, and let’s see how that changes the dynamics of a broken basketball program.
Not sure if it’s doable, but it’s time to do something. Status quo isn’t working.
Seems like we’ve been here before. And it’s getting old.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.