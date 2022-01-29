My name is Mike, and I have a problem.
Lately, I’ve spent too much time thinking about Leon Rice, the Boise State coach with an image issue around town — despite having one of the hottest college basketball teams in the nation.
It’s a classic sports dilemma that’s spawning hours of thought-provoking debate, and now the voices are starting to invade my head. That’s the problem.
Rice and his Broncos are on a 14-game winning streak, second longest in the nation. The last time they dropped a game, we were still picking turkey out of our teeth. Boise State basketball hasn’t lost since Nov. 30 — four days after the Boise State football team lost its last game.
By the way, BSU football played 12 games last season — and lost five.
Boise State basketball has played 21 games this season — and lost four.
Yes, basketball is having a far better season than football, which is unheard of around here, yet many of us remain skeptical about Rice and his roster because of past hiccups and late-season disappointments.
The positive voice inside my head: “Enjoy the journey.’’
This season, Rice and his Broncos keep winning close, tough, tight, hard, brutal games — most on the road against good Mountain West teams. This Boise State team, by all appearances, is mentally and physically tough like the ghost of Bobby Dye. Not always the case with Rice teams of the past, hence the skepticism.
Reflective voice inside my head: “If you want to win championships, you first have to suffer a broken heart.’’
Rice and his Broncos won’t keep winning forever, but as we sit here today, this is a team that checks a lot of NCAA Tournament boxes. And just as a public-service reminder: Boise State hasn’t been to the tournament since 2015.
Determined voice inside my head: “The tough times remind us to keep doing the work. We still have things to learn and areas where we can grow.’’
OK, that one is a tweet from former player Coby Karl — it pounced into my head Saturday afternoon as I was thinking about Rice ... again!
Rice and his Broncos are making it difficult to think about the past because the present is so much fun to watch.
Rice is a likable guy and the way his team is playing right now is beyond likable. It’s pure joy to watch a collective group of mostly transfers turn team chemistry into late-game chaos — and entertaining wins.
So here sits the dilemma. How much do we invest our emotions into this team? How much do we sink our hearts into a program that struggles to find consistent success in February and March?
I keep waiting for this team to show a weakness beyond shooting and odd scoring droughts — and maybe depth. Not sure it’s going to happen.
Not with assistant coaches demanding nasty defensive strategies, or designing beautiful game-winning plays.
Not with Marcus Shaver Jr. making monster shots.
Not with Abu Kigab and Emmanuel Akot providing talent and leadership.
Not with Tyson Degenhart’s freshman fire.
Not with Mladen Armus’ muscle, and Naje Smith’s spark off the bench.
And if Max Rice continues to bang baskets like he did against Fresno State on Friday night, the rest of the Mountain West is in trouble, even though Boise State hasn’t even reached the halfway point of its league schedule.
So many games left to be played.
So much room for trouble.
So much time to miss another NCAA opportunity.
See, more skepticism. Can’t get the voices out of my head, and it’s a problem.
This team deserves better.
Rice and his staff deserve better.
Even athletic director Jeramiah Dickey and his staff deserve better. He’s a first-year AD, from Baylor, which won the NCAA title last year, and he’s doing everything possible to create a better atmosphere inside ExtraMile Arena.
You can feel the momentum build with every home game.
The energy was intense for last week’s victory over Wyoming, even though the building was only two-thirds full.
Maybe Boise State will be forced to open the balcony inside EMA for the rest of the season — if more fans continue to respond to this winning streak.
Bizarre fact about Boise State basketball: Of the top 15 attended home games in history, only one has happened this century, and that was a 2011 game against the Vandals. The remaining 14 games on that list happened pre-2000.
That’s embarrassing.
That also, according to the positive voices in my head, provides an opportunity for change.
That opportunity is upon us — and anything less than an NCAA appearance for this team would be devastating.
Rice, who is 234-141 in 12 seasons at Boise State, has put in his time and paid his dues.
It’s time — time for Boise State basketball to exorcize demons of the past with a team that, so far, deserves to have success in its short-term future.
Selection Sunday is in six weeks. Can’t wait to see what happens.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist