College football can get weird, but a ghost?
Seriously, at some point over the past 10 months, a ghost quietly slipped into the Boise State locker room. Quite likely, this spirit with misfit intentions is a primary reason behind the Broncos’ lack of success over those same 10 months.
Boise State, a program with massive success for multiple generations, has suddenly lost three of its past six games.
A .500 program? Around here?
Blasphemy. Blame it on the ghost.
The mysterious dude even has a name ... George, as in Holani.
George the Ghost was spotted in Orlando before the Broncos’ 36-31 loss at Central Florida on Thursday night. The running back was in uniform, on the field and looked fine in pregame warmups. He was running. Catching passes. Getting ready for a monster season-opening game.
Or so it seemed.
When the game started, and Boise State needed him, he was gone. Again.
George the Ghost gave us a quick tease, then disappeared. Again.
George the Ghost has had a hard time staying on the field these days. Not his fault. It happens in football, even to slippery ghosts.
By all accounts, Holani is taking care of his business. He looked strong in the Spring Game, and in fall camp, coach Andy Avalos said his No. 1 back looked “awesome, explosive.’’
But let’s be honest: Holani’s constant disappearances have had a devastating impact on Boise State, which, up until last season, owned one of the most dominating run programs in college football.
From 2009 to 2019, the Broncos produced a 1,000-yard rusher every season. They put Doug Martin (first round), Jay Ajayi (fifth round), Jeremy McNichols (fifth round) and Alexander Mattison (third round) in the NFL.
Holani took over starting duties halfway through 2019 and quickly produced his 1,000-yard season. He played in all 14 games. He was a durable rock star with an NFL future, like the previous names before him.
Holani started the 2020 opener against Utah State, scored the first touchdown, and finished with 100 yards. He started the second game against Air Force and was the first back to touch the ball, carrying it twice for five yards.
Then Healthy Holani, a four-star recruit out of high school, turned into George the Ghost and we’ve been dreaming of his past ever since. The knee injury he suffered against Air Force (and retweaked in a backup role against Wyoming) continues to haunt the program.
Boise State is 8-1 when Holani starts.
Boise State is 3-3 when he doesn’t.
It comes down to being available.
During Boise State’s streak of 11 straight years with a 1,000-yard rusher, the Broncos’ top back appeared in 146 of 147 games. Always available. And Boise State won 121 of those games.
Boise State needs a burst of Healthy Holani, not only to start winning more games, but to slow the overall trend of a run game that appears to be losing steam.
In 2004, Boise State averaged 229.8 rushing yards a game, and 4.6 yards a carry.
For 13 consecutive seasons, the Broncos averaged at least 152.3 rushing yards a game and 4.4 yards a carry.
Boise State dipped below 4 yards a carry in 2017 (3.8) and 2020 (3.3). The run game averaged 107.1 a game last season — last in the Mountain West and 115th in FBS.
Against Central Florida, the Broncos were credited with 20 yards on 26 carries — an embarrassing average of 0.8 yards a carry.
George the Ghost never stepped on the field.
Andrew Van Buren and Cyrus Habibi-Likio played like they never stepped on the field.
Let’s be fair and blame others.
New offensive coordinator Tim Plough had a rough night of play calling, took the blame and vowed to get better.
There have been line issues for a few years — questionable coaching and inconsistent execution from players.
There have been recruiting misses (see Robert Mahone).
But none of that matters now as Boise State begins to prepare for a Friday home opener against a UTEP team that has six wins since the start of the 2017 season.
Avalos said after the Central Florida loss that Holani is close to 100 percent and is on track to make his first start since last October.
Good — a good football team needs his presence to have a shot at being great.
In the meantime, we’re all just trying to figure out which Holani will show up next week — and for the rest of the season.
George the Ghost? Or Healthy Holani?
Boise State will need a heavy dose of the latter to bust out of its .500 funk.
