A buddy with an inquiring sports mind sent me a text the other day, asking a simple question.
“How would you describe Boise State’s offense?’’
We’re talking basketball here and, frankly, the question about the offensive proficiency of Boise State basketball comes up a lot — for 40 years to be exact, since genius and stubborn defensive guru Bobby Dye marched onto campus with a 50-point mentality.
The Leon Rice era is no different.
What kind of offense does the coach run? Why can’t he design more plays? Better plays? What about halftime or late-game adjustments? Isolation, screen, pass, motion, shoot? Why are players just standing around? Why are there so many scoring droughts? Where’s the creative offensive strategy?
Sometimes these are entirely fair questions, other times not so much.
The winningest and most curious coach in Boise State history, for 12 seasons, has taken us on a wild ride of hoops and post-game headaches.
Here’s the wild part about this season: In a sport where the most points wins, Boise State is scoring at a near historic low, and having one of the greatest seasons in school history.
Credit one of the nation’s best defenses.
And Rice & Co. for putting a group of offensive pieces in the right places — and making it work for what could be one glorious season.
“We used to always say that, it’s really, really hard to be complicated on both ends of the floor. Really hard,’’ Rice said.
Translation: Boise State leans heavily on an elite defense that’s allowing 59.6 points a game, going into the UNLV road game Saturday night, and an offense averaging only 68.5 isn’t screwing it up.
For context, Boise State has averaged less than 70 points a game only three times in 21 seasons as a WAC/Mountain West member: Rod Jensen (62.5 in 2001-02, 13 wins, fired), Greg Graham (65.4 in 2002-03, 13 wins), Rice (68.3 in 2011-12, 13 wins).
This year’s Broncos are fourth on that list. They’re also an impressive 22-6 going into UNLV, holding a first-place lead in the Mountain West, and are headed to the NCAA Tournament for only the eighth time in history.
Boise State, as someone said the other day, has found its “basketball happiness.’’
Now back to the original question: How would you describe Boise State’s offense under Rice and assistant coach/offensive guru Tim Duryea, specifically this season?
Talked to a lot of people this past week and the best phrase I heard: “Unpredictable structure.’’
Rice calls it “backyard basketball ... not always aesthetically pleasing, but it’s productive and it’s efficient.’’
The Broncos love to push the pace from the baseline to the opposite 3-point perimeter. From there, the offense settles in for a lightning-quick series of screens, passes and rotations. Four players spaced along the perimeter with a big inside — and the goal is for players to touch the ball multiple times on a single possession.
Methodical. High-pressure. Motion and flow. No set plays, but set movements.
Once the possession clock hits 10-15 seconds, game on. A lot of postups and backdowns. One-on-one. Be patient. Get into prime position. Shoot.
Rice loves to let his players play, especially with the ones he has now. Big. Strong. Physical. Tough. All attacking off the dribble — putting intense pressure on a defense.
“We want them playing with freedom ... clear minds,’’ Rice said.
“We are unique, we’re physical offensively. We always say our best shot is our second shot. ... We’re streaky in the way we shoot it and we don’t have as much skill as we’ve had in the past, but we make up for that in the way we attack, move the ball.’’
Decision-making/shot selection over the past month has made Boise State a more balanced team. The Broncos shoot more free throws than anyone in the Mountain West except Wyoming, and now they’re starting to hit more of those freebies. They’re one of only three teams in the league with 1,000-plus offensive rebounds.
That’s a lot of offensive pressure on a defense, even if the shot isn’t always falling.
“There is a plan and right now it’s working,’’ Rice said.
That’s because Rice has a roster loaded with maturity and motivation. The defense fueled by long and athletic players has been deadly all season. The offense doesn’t always look smooth, but as of right now, it’s on the same page and doing enough damage to win games.
It’s a beautiful combination — one that will have Boise State dancing in March.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 95.3 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.