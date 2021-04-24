For many years and several seasons, a lingering curiosity has hovered above the Boise State football program.
Why is the tight end position so important to all of Bronco Nation?
Seriously, at times, it seems that a secondary receiving option (slight sarcasm) is more important around here than a dazzling quarterback. The love affair is rich and deep.
When a good tight end plays on The Blue, catching passes and playing violent, the chant of his name echoes loud into The Foothills.
When there’s not a dominant one around, there’s open blame aimed at athletes, the offense, the scheme, the offensive coordinator, the head coach and his dog.
The Boise State football family, yes you, has this intense and lovable fascination with tight ends.
What’s up with that?
“I always say, you know, the best athletes and the best-looking guys on the team are gonna be the tight ends, so you need to take care of them,’’ said Jeb Putzier, arguably the best tight end to play at Boise State and beyond.
Don’t look now, but after too many seasons of juggling too many good-but-not-great tight ends, the position at Boise State is about to get a little sexier.
John Bates, a wonderful athlete from small-town Oregon, is projected to go in the NFL Draft, probably in rounds 4-7 on Saturday. He would become the first Boise State tight end drafted since 2007, and the fifth overall.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Bates caught 12 passes for 117 yards and no TDs during the shortened 2020 COVID season. Nothing impressive — but he shined as the first Boise State tight end ever invited to the Senior Bowl and is appealing to pro personnel because of his track-star athleticism, work ethic and rising potential.
“What I saw of him, I liked. I would not be surprised if he went to a West Coast team like, let’s say Green Bay, and play some tight end and be their fullback at the same time,’’ said Putzier, who lives in Denver and still watches every Boise State game on TV.
Riley Smith, the Broncos’ No. 2 tight end last season, was more productive than Bates: 15 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. The 6-5, 236-pound former quarterback played in two more games than Bates, could stick around for another two-plus seasons, and very much has NFL potential.
The hype is building again — as it did when Boise State used to crank out NFL tight ends on a regular basis. The first Boise State player drafted in its FBS era was tight end Dave Stachelski (2000, fifth round, Patriots), and three of the first 10 players drafted from the FBS program were tight ends, including Putzier (2002, sixth round, Broncos) and fellow Eagle High alum Derek Schouman (2007, seventh round, Bills).
No other position produced more NFL Draft picks than tight ends during the first decade of Boise State’s FBS history.
Putzier, by far, put together the best NFL career with 69 games in seven seasons, which included 96 catches and three TDs.
Non-drafted tight ends Richie Brockel (2011-15) and Tommy Gallarda (2012) also dabbled in the NFL. Since Brockel’s final game with Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in 2015, a Boise State tight end has not appeared in an NFL game.
That’s a shame.
Boise State fans demand more, a high-profile tight end to be proud of.
And when they do end up in the NFL, guys like Putzier talk about the Bronco magic that started when Dirk Koetter became head coach in 1998. He ditched the simple middle-school playbook of Houston Nutt’s previous regime, implemented a more sophisticated West Coast-style offense, and hired a tight ends coach by the name of Dan Hawkins. The rest is history.
“When coach Koetter started using the tight end position, it was a guy who almost was like the second smartest guy on the offense,’’ Putzier said. “For me, I think that's the biggest reason why I was able to make it in the NFL because I was able to play multiple positions, read defenses and understand different fronts.’’
It’s called football IQ. It might be more valuable than 4.4 speed.
“I remember one of the scouts saying to me, ‘We love Boise State guys. We know we have hard workers and we have smart kids and we don’t have to worry about them,’ ’’ Putzier said. “I took great pride in that ... the mentality of the Boise State tight end position.’’
Putzier said he still believes in the power of the Boise State tight end, even though the position evolved into a revolving-door of names after Gallarda left for the NFL. In 10 seasons since, at least 18 different athletes have played tight end for the Broncos.
“You see all these schools that are DB-U or Wide Receiver-U and you know what,’’ Putzier said, “Boise State just became this place of hard-nosed tough, smart kids at the tight end position.’’
That’s the answer. That’s why Bronco Nation loves its blue-collar tight ends.
And now it’s time to resume the reputation by putting more of them in the NFL.
