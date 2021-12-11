‘Tis the season ... to appreciate Boise State football more than ever before.
Let’s be honest, the past few months have been hard — really hard for a proud program and fan base that is struggling through a rare season of angst.
Five losses.
An offense with more hiccups than the town drunk.
A defense without superstars to worship.
A roster with limited NFL talent.
No conference championship game.
A bowl game with Central Michigan — and no television.
These headlines don’t match the traditional expectations of the Boise State football brand, but let’s dive deeper into that brand. Built over time, the Boise State brand is much bigger and much stronger than one season of angst.
That’s where, in troubled times like these, the need for increased appreciation comes into play.
It’s time to stop and smell the history.
It’s time to trust the past — and provide hope for the future.
It’s time to appreciate Boise State more than ever because Boise State is a college football program that doesn’t act like most college football programs.
That’s a thing of beauty, something to be cherished, especially in a season of angst.
Have you read the college football headlines of the past month?
Borderline horrible. Definitely unhealthy.
College football has become a sport of massive greed, ridiculous waste, and void of any kind of patience.
Coaches are being fired at an alarming rate — and sooner than ever before.
Athletic departments are throwing away hundreds of millions of dollars in dead money just to get rid of coaches, their staffs and their families.
Student-athletes are diving into the transfer portal like they’re diving after life-changing gold. Typically, on the other end of the portal, many of these same players will find nothing but a dirt clod and a future without football.
Terrible decisions are being made all over the place, and it seems to be getting worse. College football is a shell of its former self, and you have to wonder about the future of this once-beautiful sport.
Coaches are switching teams before seasons are complete, which is just weird. Lincoln Riley, who started the season at Oklahoma and finishes at USC, admits there is a problem. Even as he escalates the problem.
“It's not ideal, it's not ideal for anyone,’’ he told Fox Sports. “I hope everyone who cares about college football can take a step back and say maybe this isn't good for the game.’’
Didn’t stop him from making an overnight move.
Meanwhile, as schools like Michigan State give a $95 million contract to a coach with a 17-14 lifetime record, more and more players are opting out of bowl games to protect their professional hopes and dreams, which makes sense, even if it makes us cringe.
At Boise State, none of this garbage exists.
The real-life calendar has turned from the regular season to the holiday season.
The college football calendar is a cluster of chaos.
And Boise State is clean from the chaos.
Indeed, a thing of beauty.
In the past decade, college football programs have spent more than $630 million to fire and buy off coaches, including approximately $100 million this year, according to media reports.
Boise State hasn’t spent a dime to pay off a head football coach. The Broncos haven’t had to remove a coach in nearly 30 years and the previous five before Andy Avalos all trended up and moved on to better jobs.
There are 1,000-plus student-athletes in the transfer portal, including approximately 60 from Mountain West programs. Nevada, which lost its head coach to Mountain West counterpart Colorado State (weird!), has at least 15 players (and counting?) in the transfer portal.
Hawaii is losing multiple players because its head coach might be a jerk.
Boise State, which employs the classy Avalos and has never lost a head coach to a conference peer, has one contribution to the transfer portal: Backup quarterback Jack Sears, and he probably should have bolted last season.
Avalos hasn’t lost a single assistant coach since the regular season ended, and NFL-bound wide receiver Khalil Shakir is 100 percent committed to a bowl game that isn’t good for the brand.
Off the field, athletic director Jeramiah Dickey is on a membership kick and fundraising drive that seems to be working, while his AD peers are throwing away money to the masses.
Yes, Boise State suffered through a rare five-loss season in 2021.
There were imperfections on the field.
The bowl game doesn’t excite anyone.
The roster could use an injection of NFL talent.
But, compared to the rest of the mess in college football right now, the situation could be much worse.
Boise State didn’t produce a championship season, but history tells us that the pride of the community constantly produces clean, responsible, smart football seasons.
It happened again this year.
For that ... Boise State football must be appreciated more than ever before.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.