LOGAN, Utah — Andy Avalos doesn’t like to talk about such things, because in the mind of a head football coach, every week during the season is designed to be the same.
That wasn’t the case this past week.
Not even close.
The vibe inside Boise State’s football family was very much different, and there is proof: A brilliant 27-3 victory over a previously undefeated Utah State team that was averaging 41 points after road wins over Washington State and Air Force.
Boise State looked different on a gorgeous day in the Cache Valley, and it had nothing to do with the bizarre morning start.
The way coaches coached was different. The way players played was different. The second half was definitely different — and decisive.
The overall effort, even with a few lingering warts, is the most impressive performance in the short four-game history of Avalos’ head coaching career.
And it all started last Monday. With a sense of urgency. With a grinding coaching staff searching for answers after a 1-2 start. With players responding through leadership and execution.
The plan was so noticable, and the execution so impressive, even Avalos went where he typically doesn’t go.
“It was unbelievable how everybody came back to prepare for this week on Monday, and all the way through the week,’’ he said. “It was the best week of prep.’’
Avalos shared a story of what happened after Wednesday’s practice. Players hit the weight room with more macho bravado than usual, he said. Translation: Increased yelling, screaming and intensity.
“You didn’t even have to watch the lift. You could just go in there and listen to it, and tell what they were getting out of it, and how much better that was this week,’’ he said.
“And look how they played. They sustained for four quarters. These are all huge learning lessons about our program, the direction we can go, and where we can keep building, if we apply ourselves each and every day.’’
The differences we witnessed Saturday:
• Offensive coordinator Tim Plough came out of the press box, and coached on the sideline at the request of players. They wanted his energy and sense of urgency — and Plough responded by calling a masterful game.
His creativity created chaos. Five different players took snaps. Nine different players carried the ball behind a line that continues to play more soft than physical. There were 18 rushing attempts from non-running backs. Eleven players caught passes. There were wildcat formations. Jet sweeps. Misdirection all over the place.
“We have a bunch of guys on our team that need to touch the ball,’’ Plough said.
• Wisely, that list includes Khalil Shakir, a wide receiver/wildcat QB/running back/return specialist who touched the ball at least 16 times Saturday.
• The list even includes Scott Matlock, a 295-pound defensive lineman who caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Hank Bachmeier late in the game.
• Coaches finally put AWOL wide receiver CT Thomas to work — he had three runs and three catches for 60 yards.
• An aggressive and somewhat-injured defense gave up 443 yards and too many tackles, but produced three takeaways and made timely stops on third downs and in the red zone. The latter two have been issues this season, and were emphasized in practice all week, we learned after the game.
Avalos said the defensive line had its best week of practice.
• Across the roster, four young players made their Boise State debuts.
Coaches combed every square inch of their roster to grind out a win that probably saved the season.
• The game was so different, even Bachmeier was asked to carry the ball. On purpose. He was all over the field, playing the role of a grinder — because coaches pushed him to be a grinder.
It all started with a different week of practice, Bachmeier said.
“We finished a couple of practices early this week. I’ve never really seen that,’’ he said. “It’s because we are efficient and executing.’’
• Boise State had eight first downs in the third quarter. Huge improvement.
• Boise State outscored Utah State 17-3 in the second half. In three previous games, the Broncos had 20 second-half points and blew double-digit leads against Central Florida and Oklahoma State.
“We talked about that all week,’’ Plough said.
• Coaches made the decision last week to stop practices, at times. There was a so-called halftime break. Offensive plays were scripted to start the third quarter.
All different behaviors.
All because it was a different kind of week.
Circumstances mandated it: Boise State, with a loss, would have fallen to 1-3 for the first time since 1997, with Nevada, BYU and Air Force lurking on the schedule.
That doesn’t work around here, and Avalos knows it.
That’s why he preached a message all week: “When things don’t go right, we stay in the fight,’’ he said.
For Boise State, a fight to save its season started last Monday.
And it paid off big time Saturday.
