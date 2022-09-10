Two weeks into another season, a season that launched with hope, Boise State is doing one thing better than anyone in college football.
Pretending to be Agatha Christie.
Didn’t see that coming, did we?
Don’t remember that being a preseason storyline.
Christie, nowhere on the Boise State depth chart, was a brilliant author of elite mysteries — torturing, tormenting and teasing us with magical words. She was a master of twists and turns, drama everywhere, and produced something oddly different with every page of every book.
Right now, believe it or not, the Broncos are the Agatha Christie of the college football world: Mysterious.
So many questions, thoughts and concerns.
So many unknowns.
So much anxiety.
The favorite social media slogan of the athletic department is #WhatsNext. With this team, nobody seems to have a clue. Coaches. Players. Fans. Media. Not necessarily in that order.
We’re all tip-toeing with curiosity, anticipating and waiting for #WhatsNext.
The Broncos are 1-1 after a mysterious opener at Oregon State and their oddly boring and mostly methodical win over a potential last-place New Mexico team.
The plot to a second season under coach Andy Avalos wasn’t supposed to develop this way. Now it’s turning into one of the most unique starts in the history of Boise State football.
Players and coaches raved in fall camp about elite talent and elite practices. Yet, Oregon State was a disaster — and we still don’t understand the complete story of what happened. And why?
Quietly, on that same weekend, without a lot of news coverage, a freshman who didn’t travel to Corvallis, Oregon, was arrested in Ada County on a DUI charge. He is the third Boise State player arrested for a DUI this calendar year — and you shake your head, a mystery of why it keeps happening.
Back on the field, quarterback Hank Bachmeier was in a good place physically and mentally going into Oregon State, or so we thought. The fourth-year senior starter was benched in the first half — and continues to play cautiously and spooked.
Star running back George Holani is off to a curious start (again).
The offensive line can’t run-block and has us baffled (again).
Wide receivers are mysteriously quiet without 2021 star Khalil Shakir (now in the NFL, but inactive for his season opener with the Bills. Another mystery).
Fans are convinced that offensive coordinator Tim Plough and his play-calling skills are beyond a mystery, though there was a nice flash of Boise State creativity in the second half against New Mexico.
Freshman quarterback Taylen Green leads the team in rushing and freshman running back Ashton Jeanty leads the team in receiving.
That’s Bermuda Triangle stuff. Just plain baffling.
The defense is supposed to be elite, not mysteriously inconsistent.
Linebackers are supposed to be a weak link, and they’re not.
A secondary loaded with playmakers has been sloppy at times. Weird.
The All-Everything kicker was supposed to be perfect, and he’s not.
Coaches have battle wounds and scars, and now they’ve declared that Bachmeier and Green are off-limits to the media.
What the heck is going on here?
Even the star player with a bright NFL future — the one guy who was supposed to be the dependable rock of this roster — has evolved into a sudden mystery. Where was senior safety JL Skinner for the New Mexico game?
Avalos would only say he’s “not dressed.’’ When asked if Skinner is expected to play in the next game, Avalos also said “yes.’’
Typically, that’s not how he addresses injury issues, because he doesn’t.
Something happened with Skinner, who based on what he says in media interviews, is a world-class teammate who does all the right things.
Injury or issue? Or just another great mystery inside the walls of this mysterious season.
The good news is — at least until mystery strikes again — the Broncos keep getting better at this football thing. They were better in the second half against Oregon State, and Bachmeier & Co. were better in the second game against New Mexico. Boise State has yet to score in the first quarter — but has scored 10 points in the second, 17 in the third and 21 in the fourth.
Players and coaches keep grinding. Keep getting better. For now, they are keeping us intrigued in a season that could go south in a hurry.
Yet, there remains more mystery ...
Don’t forget, this should have been Michigan State week, until it suddenly disappeared from the schedule. Based on what we’ve seen after two games, Boise State doesn’t need to be playing a top 15 team from the Big Ten, but the decision to drop this game still remains a buzzkill for fans with high entertainment expectations.
Michigan State would have been fun regardless of how the Broncos opened their season. A big event in a big-event town.
Instead, here comes UT Martin, a FCS program from Tennessee and the Ohio Valley Conference. The Skyhawks lost to Missouri State on Thursday, and now this team of mystery is headed to Boise to play the Fighting Agatha Christies.
What’s lurking?
#WhatsNext?
Buckle up Broncos — this mysterious season is just getting started.
