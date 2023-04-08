Hyperbole is one of those great wonders of sports, often inspiring, often overused with consequences, myself and Boise State included.
A long-gone assistant football coach once said, “We’re not even going to look at the scoreboard until we have half-a-hundred.’’
The current head basketball coach promises to spend this offseason building a “super team.’’
And now the head football coach can't stop using "explosive" to describe his "new" offense. He says it so much, it should make fans nervous, considering the recent history of exaggerated teases around here.
Andy Avalos proudly introduced his “new’’ offense to the public during Saturday’s annual spring game at Albertsons Stadium - a designed sleepy scrimmage with vanilla scheme and limited personnel, brilliant sunshine and the perfect touch of “explosive’’ plays.
Avalos is entering his third season with the Broncos and he’s already had three offensive coordinators.
Change has been necessary because “explosive’’ is not how you would describe Avalos’ offense the past two seasons - a problem for the program (nine losses) and fans (historically spoiled by great offenses and always demanding more points).
Boise State built its modern-day reputation with offense, starting with Dirk Koetter’s second season as head coach in 1999. The Broncos averaged 33.1 points a game that year - and they’ve averaged 30-plus for every season since … until the Avalos regime, which cranked out 29.17 points a game in 2021 and 29.5 last season.
Not the standard.
Enter Bush Hamdan, the former Boise State quarterback and well-traveled assistant who’s in charge of returning the Broncos to offensive glory.
Here’s the inspiring hyperbole, regardless of what we watched on the field Saturday: Hamdan has an up-tempo scheme and one of the finest collections of skilled players in the history of Boise State football. Coaches and players can’t stop talking about the magic they’ve seen in spring camp over the past month.
“(Hamdan) is going to take a lot of this talent we have and take it to that next level to be a top team in the country like we were.’’
The talent starts with Taylen Green, the dual-threat beast who is creating quarterback attention more than anyone at Boise State since that No. 11 guy.
Green always seems to smile, but now he has a sparkle in his eye when he talks about Hamdan. The coach used spring ball to install more pre-snap responsibilities for the offensive line - so his quarterback can play faster.
“Our explosive plays come natural because we have naturally explosive players.’’
These are more of the words being tossed around this spring, words of strength and power, nervous words of hyperbole until we actually witness it in a real game. Boise State even included “explosive play’’ stats on the videoboard Saturday, and gave the offense a bonus point for every such play, defined as a run of 12-plus and a pass of 15-plus.
“If we do our 1/11th, we can’t be stopped. I believe we can be the best in the country.’’
Boise State’s new offense will be fueled by two monster, versatile running backs in George Holani and Ashton Jeanty. Coaches have teased us that we could see both in the same backfield this season. Holani, Jeanty and Green are all capable of their own 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Hyperbole. Guilty.
“The sky’s the limit. Ultimately it’s on us, the only people who can stop us is us.’’
The wide receiver room, with a sweet blend of young and old, has ridiculous potential.
Stefan Cobbs has deep speed, though his longest catch last year was only 37 yards. Latrell Caples (a long of 50 last year) and Billy Bowens (53) can torment defenses by stretching the field. Together, the trio has caught 174 career passes for 2,192 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“The difference is, we’re out there flying around, more dialed in.’’
Young Eric McAlister proved last year that he's a legit playmaker for Green. Like McAlister, new lanky wide receiver Prince Strachan has constantly been labeled this spring as a “deep threat.’’ Both are beyond impressive.
“We have a lot of weapons and they work really, really well together.’’
There were 11 explosive plays Saturday, not a true barometer of the season ahead, but more than Boise State had in any of its first four games last season.
Jeanty had runs of 62 and 20 yards, both touchdowns, and turned a screen pass from Green into a 75-yard TD. Green had a 24-yard run and hit Cobbs for 26 yards and Caples for 38. Backup QB Maddux Madsen completed a 41-yard pass to Strachan, backup running backs Kaden Dudley (28, 17) and Taylor Marcum (17) had strong runs, and backup wide receiver Shea Whiting caught an 18-yard pass.
“The goal is four yards, but I know (Hamdan) he’s wanting touchdowns no matter what.’’
That’s confidence.
That’s hyperbole at its finest, and it should make all of us nervous because hyperbole doesn’t always match the confidence.
The “half a hundred’’ mantra was a disaster for Boise State, and for Tim Plough, the only Boise State assistant football coach to be fired during the season.
We’re still waiting to see if basketball coach Leon Rice can build his “super team."
And now we have Avalos and Hamdan, their “new explosive’’ offense and four-plus months of offseason speculation.
Appreciate the hyperbole.
Can’t wait for the reality.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State football postgame show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com