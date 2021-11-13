Chris Petersen is the best thing that’s ever happened to Boise State football.
That’s not up for debate, but this might be: He’s also one of the worst things that’s ever happened to Boise State football.
Tough sell, but let me explain ...
Dude won a ton of games — with a ton of style points — and pushed already-high program expectations into a stratosphere that will challenge all coaches and players for seasons to come.
In that first season alone, the magic of 2006, Petersen won all 13 games by an average margin of 22 points and forever spoiled the way we view Boise State football.
Now in his first season as Boise State’s head coach, how is Andy Avalos supposed to live up to Coach Pete and his lofty and leftover expectations?
Dude beat a tough, physical (and bad) Wyoming team by 10 points Friday night — and the lack of style points doesn’t sit well with negative naysayers, social-media mobsters and angry fans who swear on post-game call-in radio shows.
Here’s the reality, stripped of emotions and based on fact: Boise State football has been a bumpy ride this season, but in crunch time, the Broncos are getting visibly better every week.
Last month, after a 3-4 start: Maybe this team just isn’t that good.
This month, after winning three in a row: Maybe this team is good, but will never be great.
It’s impossible to always be great, right?
And getting better is all you want with a first-year coaching staff and a developing roster, right?
Boise State is surviving one of the toughest schedules in school history and playing in the Mountain West, a conference that’s having one of its better seasons. Now that it’s November, a time to get better, Boise State is doing just that in all three phases of the game.
Quarterback Hank Bachmeier doesn’t have a monster arm, and never will, but he is starting to master a new scheme and is playing the best football of his college career. He’s completing a career-best 65% of his passes, has thrown one interception in his last 172 pass attempts, and has been sacked twice in two games. He’s playing faster, making better decisions, and is the undeniable leader of the locker room and this roster.
Running back George Holani is finally healthy — and has back-to-back 100-yard games for the first time in his career. The offensive line is steady — finally — and coordinator Tim Plough, who has a close working relationship with Petersen, seems to be finding some improved rhythm with his play-calling.
The Broncos, despite a new offense, a slow start to the season, and a rash of inconsistencies and injuries, are averaging 30 points and 382 yards a game. A good offense could become great over the next three-plus games with more efficiency in the red-zone.
The defense has 21 takeaways under coordinator Spencer Danielson and continues to be one of the best in the Mountain West, allowing 20 points a game. Wyoming had only 288 yards Friday, the first time this season the Broncos held an opponent under 300. In the second half, the Broncos have given up 72 points in 10 games.
Kicker Jonah Dalmas has emerged as one of the best kickers in the nation, and continues to bail out the offense when it sputters in the red-zone, and punter Joel Velazquez is having a career year as one of the top 35 punters in FBS.
Yes, there are warts and hiccups, injuries and a lack of depth across the roster, inconsistent week-day practice habits and game-day curiosities, and that’s why there is fan angst toward a 6-4 team that still has a chance to win a Mountain West title.
Coaching is hard — and Avalos has never been a head coach until this season. Winning is even more difficult, especially in an era where style points matter. It’s a brutal way to make a living, even if the paychecks are massive. No wonder Petersen ditched the sidelines for a stress-free life away from football.
At Auburn, Petersen replacement Bryan Harsin spent Saturday watching his team blow the biggest lead in school history.
At Washington, Petersen successor Jimmy Lake is drowning in a sea of losses, controversies and may never coach another game.
And over at Boise State, where Avalos & Co. battle lofty and sometimes unrealistic expectations, one of Petersen’s favorite sons is doing what even veteran coaches often struggle to achieve: Ignore the negative and get better every game.
That’s the way it’s supposed to be, right?
