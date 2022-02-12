There has been a lot of chatter about GOATs lately.
Quarterback Tom Brady is done.
Olympian Shaun White is done.
Who’s left — are GOATs suddenly extinct in major American sports?
Answer: Yes, sadly.
Closer to home, Boise State has an all-time legendary GOAT in Lyle Smith.
There is a coaching GOAT in Chris Petersen.
There is a football GOAT in Kellen Moore.
Sorry, names are not debatable.
Boise State basketball, what say you?
It’s a simple question: Who is the GOAT of Boise State basketball?
With a complicated answer: Nobody, oddly.
Boise State basketball has never won an NCAA Tournament game and has produced limited NBA talent — but the program still has a rich history of elite, likable and ever-lasting individual stars.
Apparently, none of them reach GOAT status like Smith, Petersen and Moore.
Curious to discover the elusive GOAT of Boise State hoops, I reached out last week to several people who follow the team and its past. I put the question on social media, for fans to add their thoughts and opinions.
No consensus.
And now the debate is more confusing than ever.
So many beautiful names were thrown around: Childs, Beard, Marks, Bergersen, Drmic, Connor.
Additional names were mentioned, not in any order: Jones, Jackson, Webb, Washington, Karl, Duncan, Coker, Hutchison, Alston, Austin, Hinchen, Bauscher, Larry, Otey, Ellis, Johnson (Gus and Trent).
There were a few others, some serious, some not so much.
Personally, I’m going with 1980s star Chris Childs, who checks five important boxes needed for this conversation: Offense. Defense. Attitude. Popularity. History.
Childs’ case is strengthened by hindsight, and the most successful professional career of any former Boise State basketball player. He was a brilliant all-around talent, a master of clutch individual performances, played some of his best basketball in the postseason, made millions in the NBA, overcame personal demons, famously punched Kobe Bryant in the throat, and still supports the Broncos more than 30 years after finishing his college career.
“Nothing that I accomplished was by myself,’’ he wrote on Facebook, in response to my GOAT survey. “I was fortunate to play for some great coaches that pushed me, some great teammates that allowed me to be the player I wanted to be, but most importantly the fans and the community of Boise State accepted me as 1 of (their) own. I love you guys and Go Broncos!!’’
Childs, without question, is the GOAT of Boise State basketball, IMO, but that doesn’t make it accurate.
Too many other names are out there, with too many strong cases.
Tanoka Beard is the greatest scorer in school history, and still fondly loved.
Anthony Drmic is No. 2 in scoring, and an all-time steady/durable player.
Derrick Marks was an All-American who could take over a game at any time.
Steve Connor had the smoothest of games — and a tragic ending.
Coby Karl and Abe Jackson were brilliant, dynamic players with monster popularities.
Arnell Jones was a dominant inside force with cult-hero status, Roberto Bergersen may be the most popular player in program history, and Chandler Hutchison is the only NBA first-rounder in the record book.
All wonderful names. Amazing players. Beautiful memories.
Bottom line: If there is a GOAT debate, there is no GOAT.
GOATs are a consensus, and in the case of Boise State basketball, there isn’t anything close to a consensus.
That’s OK. GOATs are the rarest of rares, not meant to hang in groups.
Maybe one day ... which leads us to the present.
There’s something special brewing with Boise State basketball this season, including the potential for a rare trip to the NCAA Tournament. The roster is balanced, not deep.
There is no GOAT on this year’s roster.
But the potential is slowly building, one game at a time, for a particular true freshman from Spokane.
He’s a teenager with old-man maturity and a knack for leadership.
He’s 6-foot-7, a lean and athletic 230 pounds, and is effective on both ends of the court.
He can play inside and outside.
He’s tough and smooth, strong and silky.
He’s the most dominant freshman in the Mountain West Conference, a blossoming headache for every opposing team in the league.
He waves his big, long arms relentlessly on the court — and plays basketball with a passion in his bones and a smile on his face.
He feeds off the crowd during games, and hangs with fans when the games are over.
In the era of name, image and likeness, he’s a money-maker, a college coach’s dream come true.
This special player with a strong family background and a promising future even has a nickname, a critical part of the GOAT game that is missing from the Boise State basketball resume.
Tyson “T-Deggie’’ Degenhart, the long and difficult opportunity is yours.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist