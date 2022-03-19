The college basketball season in Idaho is complete, and now the focus turns to an offseason of importance and intrigue.
For Boise State, that means one thing: How can the Broncos capitalize on a special season, the most successful in school history?
Getting better every year is not a given around here, if you examine the drop-off trend over the most recent seasons under coach Leon Rice.
The 2017-18 season: 23 wins, followed by 13 the next season.
The 2019-20 season: 20 wins, followed by 19 the next season.
The 2021-22 season: A school-record 27 wins, followed by TBD.
Boise State basketball connected with fans over the past three-plus months, touched on their hearts and produced hope for future championship seasons. The roster was inspiring, the wins and losses were dramatic and home crowds grew with every game.
The joy of something special was needed coming out of a COVID cloud and a five-loss football season.
The NCAA loss to Memphis can’t take away the positive vibes that now surround Rice’s program, especially with the way Boise State battled back in the second half.
But what’s the plan to keep momentum going?
What’s the plan to stop the trend of going backwards after a successful season?
Rice, obviously, has his plan. Can’t wait to see how it plays out.
While we wait, here’s my 12-point checklist of offseason priorities — one for every point that prevented Boise State from winning its first ever NCAA game and playing a second-round dream matchup with Gonzaga.
• Speaking of Gonzaga ... Coach Rice, it’s time to call your buddy Mark Few and schedule a game with the Bulldogs. Boise State struggled to hang in the first half against Memphis, a more talented and physical team. Boise State is 0-8 lifetime in the NCAA Tournament, tied for the longest active drought without a win, in part because it doesn’t play elite NCAA competition during the regular season. Losing to Gonzaga in December would make Boise State a more prepared team in March. Make the call coach — you can put your friendship with Few on hold for a week or two.
• Keep Emmanuel Akot. The lengthy point guard with a professional future can stick around for another season, and would be a monster addition to next year’s roster. He has a high basketball IQ, is a 23-year-old team leader, can play all five positions and is skilled on both ends of the court.
• Keep Mladen Armus. The big man is a development dream, getting significantly better every season. He’s 25 and poised for a pro career in Europe, but if he returns, Armus instantly changes Boise State’s roster and becomes one of the best inside difference-makers in the Mountain West.
• Keep Marcus Shaver. Boise State needs his outside shooting presence, which disappeared hard in the postseason. He’s a winner and he’s clutch — when healthy.
• Develop depth. Football coach Andy Avalos constantly preaches dependable depth. Boise State basketball had very little depth this season, and it showed. Abu Kigab, Akot, Shaver and Tyson Degenhart all averaged 31+ minutes in Mountain West games. That’s too much, and key players were beat up late in the season. Rice needs a rotation of at least 10 players, not eight.
• Recruit or develop a sniper. Past players Jeff Elorriaga and Justinian Jessup were difference-makers with their outside shooting. Boise State shoots a lot of 3s. Boise State misses a lot of 3s. More consistent outside shooting changes everything.
• Free throws. Boise State finished the season as one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the nation (337th out of 350 teams). The Broncos work on free throw shooting every day during the season. Time for a major offseason emphasis.
• Keep Degenhart beyond happy. The freshman is the freshest addition to Boise State basketball in many seasons. He’s a superstar and community favorite who oozes talent, passion and a businesslike approach. He could leave Boise State as one of the greatest players in program history — as long as he doesn’t leave early. He seems super happy, but we live in the transfer portal era. Load him up with love — and name, image and likeness deals. Cash never hurts, and Degenhart has the popularity to cash in.
• Keep Rice. He’s more marketable now than ever before, but seems comfortable in Boise. I don’t know if a raise is necessary, but you keep Rice happily in Boise by building resources around his program. That’s offseason job No. 1 for athletic director Jeramiah Dickey.
• Keep top assistant coaches. Defensive guru Mike Burns and offensive leader Tim Duryea have become Boise State staples under Rice. It’s an experienced staff, and keeping them around for another season would be huge for program development.
• Grow season ticket numbers. Offseason Job No. 2 for Dickey.
• Find enough cash to fly home on chartered flights after every road game. Keep the players well-rested, happy. Offseason Job. No. 3 for Dickey.
Bottom line: Boise State basketball, based on this season, deserves an upgrade in support from all of us. It’s more fun when Boise State fans are engaged in football — and basketball.
The mission is to make this basketball season the norm.
Doing it again means an even more productive offseason.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hostsIdaho Sports Talk on KIK 95.3 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and BroncoGame Night after every Boise State football game on KBOI 670 AM. He can be found onTwitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.