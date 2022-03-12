Leon Rice, you didn’t do it alone, but thank you.
Thank you for a magical basketball season, a coaching job well-done, a beautiful collection of players, a world-class defensive plan and an inspiring Saturday in the desert that will never be forgotten.
We needed something special around here, and you and your crew of determined dirt-dogs delivered a new kind of special: The GOAT of all Boise State basketball teams.
Thank you.
Boise State football let us down with five losses last season.
Boise State basketball delivered two Mountain West championships — one regular season and one postseason. Never happened before.
Thank you.
The Broncos smothered San Diego State — the most dominant program in the history of Mountain West basketball — with a 53-52 victory in the tournament title game in Las Vegas on Saturday.
It was Boise State’s third straight win over the Aztecs this season.
It was Boise State’s first tournament win over the Aztecs after four previous losses.
The three-day drama played out with more Boise State fans inside Thomas & Mack Center than ever before. Fans are engaged — and today they are satisfied, maybe even a little hungover.
Even more fans on social media chatted about crying, shaking, screaming — doing things that aren’t typically associated with Boise State basketball.
To this entire team, thank you for dismissing so many past ghosts and so many distractions in our stressed-out regular lives.
We’re tired of COVID. We’re tired of war. We’re tired of politics and inflation and skyrocketing gas prices.
We’re tired of fighting with our neighbors and worrying about our futures.
For one shining moment — sorry CBS — we forgot about everything in the world except for the mind-blowing power of athletic success.
There was a special feeling in the dark sky as we all went to bed Saturday night.
Now Boise as a whole will celebrate Sunday afternoon with a powerful and joyous NCAA Tournament watch party. A couple of thousand people will cram into ExtraMile Arena, and everyone watching on TV will feel the vibe of something wonderful happening on campus.
Thank you.
Boise State was 3-4 in November. Boise State is 4-1 in March.
Boise State kicked one of its best players off the team in December — then went on a 14-game winning streak. Wonder what Devonaire Doutrive is thinking this weekend? Then again, who cares.
Rice & Co. have found their competitive happy place, and this team dances into the NCAA Tournament with a school-record 27 wins. Boise State will play a first-round game Thursday or Friday as a single-digit seed for the first time in history.
We all believe now — Boise State is a fun team to watch and has a legitimate chance to win a NCAA game. The Broncos are 0-7 lifetime in the tournament. A team from the state of Idaho hasn’t won a March Madness game in 40 years.
Suddenly, there is hope, because this Boise State team has a knack for coming through when it's needed the most.
Thank you.
These Broncos are tough, physical, balanced, smart, mature. At Boise State, I believe they call that blue-collar. Or tough — like their head coach who once shot himself with a .22 bullet in the knee as a kid. Rice got quick medical help from mom. Rubbed some dirt on it. Moved on to bigger and better adventures.
Right now, Abu Kigab, Marcus Shaver Jr., Emmanuel Akot, Tyson Degenhart, Max Rice are playing hurt. Limping and grimacing ... and winning by playing hard and acting all tough like their coach.
The offense is inconsistent and secondary to the game plan.
The cosmetics aren’t always pretty. But the heart is strong and the mission is real.
This is a legacy basketball team producing a legacy season that will flourish in the Boise State record book for many generations to come.
The players are good kids, by all accounts. Popular in the community because of their maturity, chemistry and grit. Love in the locker room is obvious.
Coaches made it work with the right touches and the right development. Everybody seems to be playing the best basketball of their careers, even with a few frustrating moments of inconsistencies.
For 11 previous seasons, Rice has struggled with big moments, big wins and getting the community to engage in his program. Today, he has done enough to demand our faith. We don’t have to dig deep for Bobby Dye flashbacks, or Chris Childs memories, or brag about the 1980s to be proud of this program.
Today, the pride around Boise State basketball has never been stronger.
A win next week would be historic, and elevate that pride. It would inspire boosters to give much-needed cash. It would demand more resources from campus administration.
But the hard work is done — this program has taken a monster step forward. Rice has produced the best basketball season in school history and nobody can take that away from him.
It took him 12 years to reach this moment, to find championship joy and a connection to the community. That’s enough reason to enjoy this moment, this season, these coaches and players, regardless of what happens next.
For any sports fan, especially a fan of Boise State basketball, that’s a rare and wonderful place to be.
And for that we thank you.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 95.3 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.