PORTLAND — It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do — the great gift of opportunity happens every day with the simple task of waking up.
It’s a common yet beautiful thing.
Special opportunities are different, much different. They take place after we wake up, they certainly don’t happen every day, and the stakes can be life-changing. In this case, game-changing.
A more-than-confident Boise State basketball team wakes up Thursday morning in the Rose City with a special opportunity to put a bloom on a program that doesn’t run into a lot of special opportunities.
Bloom, a definition: “Beauty, freshness, strength.’’
The Broncos’ season has been a “beauty,’’ the best in school history with 27 wins.
It’s “fresh’’ to be in the NCAA Tournament for only the eighth time, and the first since 2015.
Most important, does Boise State have the “strength’’ to beat Memphis in a first-round game at the Moda Center?
The Broncos, as we all know, have never won an NCAA game.
That’s the special opportunity dancing before their very eyes.
Is Thursday the day that sports in Boise changes forever?
Can Boise State flex its superpower of defense and rebounding to beat Memphis, coached by basketball icons Penny Hardaway and Larry Brown?
Can the Broncos end the college career of Jalen Duren, the Tigers’ one-and-done superstar who is headed to NBA millions after his next loss?
Can Boise State advance in the bracket and play a Saturday game against Gonzaga, the sister-city version of Boise State football, and the best college basketball team on the planet right now.
Boise State football over Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl? A life-changing special opportunity.
Boise State basketball over Memphis and Gonzaga in a three-day window, with an invite to the Sweet 16? Blasphemy in Boise, but this might be a bigger special opportunity.
It’s such a massive opportunity for this program, Boise State coach Leon Rice doesn’t want to talk about it, at least right now.
This is what he said in the bowels of the Moda Center on Wednesday afternoon, when I asked him about the special opportunity that awaits his team:
“Yeah, it's one of those things that in a month or in two weeks or in three weeks you talk about, 'Oh, that was great.’ And it's another thing you can put up on your walls and all that stuff, but right now that's not at all our focus,’’ Rice said.
He kept talking — as Rice typically does with the media.
“It's awesome, and this is the greatest — you've heard me say it a lot: This is the greatest sporting event in the world and we get to be a part of it. Yeah, a win means everything. ... Our focus is our mission and our jobs, and that's our focus.
“We love milestones. I've said it since I got to Boise, milestones are — we don't dwell on them, but they're great because that means you're accomplishing things. And that's what this group has been able to do, no doubt.’’
Just one more, please, one more big accomplishment to close out this special basketball season.
Who doesn’t love a special opportunity, a successful mission of glory, a chance to change the present and improve the future?
A win against Memphis would create Boise State basketball fever in a Boise State football town. Rice would become a rock star, recruiting doors would swing wide open, the administration would have to cough up more support, and fans skeptical until now would have to respond with love, cash and season-ticket sales.
It’s as obvious as the ugly homeless problem in this otherwise beautiful city: Rice & Co. are carrying a monster burden and a banner of hope for this season — and for past postseason failures by this same program.
The team is carrying a banner for the Mountain West Conference, which has lost 23 of its past 31 NCAA games, including six in a row.
The team is carrying the banner for all of major college basketball in the state of Idaho, which hasn’t produced an NCAA winner in more than 40 years.
That is the definition of special opportunity, and for those who want to feel good about the moment of truth, there is a blast of confidence in some of the past things that Rice has said.
He has said this Boise State team is built for the postseason. He has said this team is built to shut down a lot of players, and built to beat a lot of teams. He knows his roster is mature, savvy and loaded with chemistry.
Boise State stars Abu Kigab and Emmanuel Akot put all three on display with words of wisdom during their Wednesday session with the national media.
Kigab: “I want our first game to be a tough one. I'm glad it is. It's a blessing in disguise. I'm glad it is, and I can't wait to play.’’
Akot: “The only difference between this tournament and the other games we play, there's millions of people interested instead of just a couple thousands or hundreds. It's just a process, still a basketball game at the end of the day.’’
As a player, as a leader, he has a duty to say that.
The rest of us know better.
Let’s get this opportunity started — something special awaits.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 95.3 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.