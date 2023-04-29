The NFL Draft is complete once again, and now therapy seems like a brilliant idea.
Every spring, the college and professional football worlds unite for a bizarre three-day reality TV show that leaves us juggling so many emotions: Inspired and exhausted, dazed and confused, hopeful and humbled.
Boise State fans, how are you feeling today?
In the past 72 hours, you’ve had no news, bad news, good news, curious news. Conflicted should be your word of the weekend, hence the need for a few hours of offseason therapy.
The NFL Draft is an annual roller-coaster ride for the Boise State football family, dating back more than 20 years. Two-time conference MVP quarterback Bart Hendricks wasn’t drafted in 2001 — and it hurt. Now Jared Zabransky, Kellen Moore and Brett Rypien are also on that list — an albatross for a program that proudly markets its offensive history.
The all-time slides have been agonizing, from Jay Ajayi to Curtis Weaver and even Khalil Shakir last year.
The surprises have been fun, from Brock Forsey to Kyle Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch.
Boise State fans express great pride or pain in their draft picks. They’re convinced the disrespect is real — it happens with every college football fan base — but the angst in Boise seems stronger. It’s the successful small market wanting to think big. It’s the chip-on-the-shoulder mentality that works for the football team, and spreads onto fans.
Every draft year, we forget the past.
Every draft year, we start fresh.
Every draft year, we’re reminded of the past.
Football is hard. The NFL Draft is harder. More of the same took place this weekend, starting with the good news.
Boise State produced a draft pick for the 14th consecutive year - a proud accomplishment for any Group of Five program. Yet no Broncos went on day one (fifth consecutive year) or day two (third consecutive year).
Safety JL Skinner had family and friends in Boise for a Friday night draft party and went to bed without hearing his name called. He was drafted in the sixth round Saturday, No. 183 overall to Denver. Thirteen safeties were drafted before Skinner - Boise State’s lowest first pick off the board in 20 years.
Defensive lineman Scott Matlock threw his draft party Saturday, and went No. 200 overall in the sixth round to the Chargers. Two months ago, Matlock (Homedale High) was not considered a draft pick. Success story.
Offensive lineman John Ojukwu (Boise High) and safety Tyreque Jones, both invitees to the NFL Combine, did not get drafted. Not success stories.
Two players from the Mountain West were drafted before a Boise State name was called, including a San Jose State defensive end to the Cowboys. That’s an insult to the now-dying Boise State-Dallas pipeline.
All of this leaves me with strong mixed feelings about the future of Boise State football and the NFL Draft. The trends aren’t favorable. The gap between the haves and the have-nots is growing dramatically. There will be more anxiety and therapy in the future.
This year, Power 5 players claimed every spot in the first round - a first in the history of the modern draft. The first 47 picks went to Power 5 players, including 27 from the SEC and Big Ten, two conferences that will one day rule all of college football.
The divide between Power 5 and Group of 5 will continue to grow because of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) — a concept of giving money to student-athletes that hasn’t been fully embraced in a skeptical Boise market.
Future television money — gross amounts of money to the power conferences — will continue to fuel the Great G5 Divide that’s been brewing since the Chris Petersen days.
Speaking of the legend, Petersen produced 20 draft picks during his eight-year run as head coach at Boise State — an average of 2.5 per season. The Bryan Harsin regime produced 14 draft picks in seven years — an average of 2.0 per season. Andy Avalos has produced three draft picks - an average that dips to 1.5 per season.
Last year, at this time, I wrote that Boise State had up to 10 NFL prospects on its roster. The number was generous, obviously, so let’s approach the same exercise with more clarity: Quick, name one player on the 2023 roster who’s an obvious, can’t-miss NFL prospect.
My answer, right now: He doesn’t exist.
Someone will develop. Someone will get drafted in 2024, probably. There is massive young talent on the roster that could make the 2025 draft beyond exciting.
The college football world will change dramatically before then, and that might be good for Boise State, the way it recruits talent, and the way it sends players into the NFL.
The 12-team national tournament starts with the 2024 season, and will include one champion from the watered-down Group of Five conferences. Boise State, most years, should dominate Group of Five football the way Gonzaga dominates West Coast Conference basketball.
Boise State will market its access to the national tournament.
Boise State can leverage that access into stronger recruiting classes.
Boise State will continue to put players in the NFL. But how many? How high will they go? How far will they slide? Will there be another first-rounder? Will a Boise State quarterback ever hear his name called in the draft?
For Boise State football, those questions will never go away, which guarantees two things for future NFL Drafts: More drama. More therapy.