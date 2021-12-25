Let’s be honest — and judgmental like the Grinch of College Football: Boise State, once a grand champion of postseason theatrics, landed a sad lump of coal for its bowl-game gift.
The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is the baddest of bad bowl games this season.
Opponent: Central Michigan. Bad.
Kickoff: New Year’s Eve day, 90 minutes before the start of the national championship semifinals. Bad.
Television: None. Bad.
Title sponsor: Barstool Sports. Bad.
Controversy surrounding title sponsor: Bad.
The Boise State brand, in general, deserves better.
The Boise State brand, this season, lost five games and is fortunate to play another game, period.
Let’s also be fair: This unique, never-seen-before relationship between bowl game and title sponsor is complicated, worth looking into, and more than we want to admit, represents the future of televised sports.
By now, your feelings lie in one of two camps when it comes to Barstool Sports, the growing sports, entertainment and gambling empire that is found everywhere on social media and the internet. You’re either young and follow Barstool, or you’re old and shaking your head in disgust after a quick dive into their “smut’’ cesspool.
As Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said, when this matchup was put together: “If you asked someone under 35, they think it’s the greatest thing going. If you ask someone my age, they say, ‘What’s Barstool? What are you talking about?’’’
Go to BarstoolSports.com — or don’t — and the first thing they want you to click is “Chicks.’’ No explanation needed.
The Barstool empire, which has a multi-year deal with the Arizona Bowl, which has a multi-year deal with the Mountain West, has been described as bigoted, racist, misogynistic. It has been accused of sexual violence, sexual intimidation, sexual harassment, sexual discrimination and sexual exploitation.
ESPN, San Diego State, Treasure Valley media outlets including the Idaho Press, so many others, and even officials of Pima County, where the bowl game is being played, have all expressed their disgust over Barstool’s presence with actions or words.
It’s hard to defend Barstool, even though most of their energy is focused on sports, gambling, blogs and videos, dudes being decent dudes, pizza reviews, and humor that doesn’t always go too far.
And they do plenty of good, too. The Barstool Fund has raised nearly $42 million to help small business owners during the pandemic.
Bottom line: The NCAA didn’t care about Barstool’s sketchy reputation or its random good deeds when it certified the Arizona Bowl and its sponsorship.
The Mountain West board of directors, which includes women, didn’t care.
Boise State, run by a woman, didn’t care.
And so the game goes on, as it should, because you don’t penalize a football program and its players over a title sponsorship that mirrors the moral decay of everything else going on in this country. Especially a title sponsor that, whether we like it or not, is appealing to many of those same players.
The world is changing.
We’re not as strict, or prudent, as we used to be.
And this bowl game is their reward.
The rest of us will deal with or ignore Barstool in our own personal ways.
The dilemma for fans continues Friday afternoon when attention shifts to the actual game broadcast. It’s a historic moment in college football — a bowl game without television, a bowl game only on the internet.
The NFL is headed in that direction next season when all Thursday night games will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Consider this year’s Arizona Bowl another test experiment — for the future of sports of streaming and for the future of this awkward sponsor relationship.
Barstool is broadcasting the game through a variety of websites and streaming channels after CBS Sports backed out, reportedly because of Barstool’s presence. Barstool is reportedly supplying the broadcast team, though no details have been promoted, which leaves fans extremely curious since TV and social media are bloated with promotion.
One Barstool personality has mentioned his involvement in the broadcast. The same personality teased that he may skydive into the stadium (tape-delayed stunt?) before singing the national anthem.
There could be swearing during the broadcast.
Will the crew talk about women inside the stadium?
Will there be excessive gambling talk?
The executive director of the Arizona Bowl, a woman, has said the streamed broadcast will meet all government regulations. Interesting, since Barstool has been known to push rules and break boundaries.
Will Barstool behave?
How many people will ditch streaming for old-fashioned radios?
Will Boise State play well?
This is the only intrigue we have in this otherwise bad Arizona Bowl, though the game does serve motivating purposes for both parties.
I’ve grown to appreciate a lot of what Barstool does since the bowl announcement was made earlier this month. What these guys do can be entertaining, funny, and not so stuffy. Sports isn’t always intended to be serious, and Barstool is anything but serious. The world needs more of that.
But, seriously, stop being racist, bigoted, sexist and demeaning to women.
Use the Arizona Bowl platform to build and promote your highly intriguing product.
Be better than you have in the past.
As for you Boise State, do the same.
Use the Arizona Bowl platform to build and promote your highly respected brand.
Be better than you were this season.
So you never find yourself in this situation again.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.