As human beings, the two most accomplished coaches in Boise State basketball history couldn’t be any different.
Bobby Dye, a Southern California native with a love for tennis, was a no-nonsense, old-school, crusty character with a slight touch of charm and a demand for defense during his Boise State days from 1983 to 1995.
Leon Rice, a curious kid from rural Washington who once accidentally shot himself in the knee, has been a fun-loving, dog-loving basketball savant with a Gonzaga pedigree and a thirst for 3-pointers during his run from 2010 through the present.
Dye and Rice never coached against each other on a college court.
Today, their similar resumes are worth a debate.
Dye coached 346 games at Boise State — and won 213.
Rice has coached 340 — and won 211.
There isn’t another basketball coach in Boise State’s history with more than 142 wins.
Dye and Rice are clearly the program’s best coaches ... but who’s No. 1? Who’s the best coach in Boise State basketball history?
Fan on social media last week: “Man that’s a tough one. Dye was good. Rice playing at a higher level. I think I lean towards Rice.’’
Another fan on social media: “The Bobby Dye era was truly classic. Best atmosphere and consistent crowds BSU ever has seen, but Rice has taken the team to new heights in a much tougher league.’’
You see, it’s complicated.
Dye coached in an era when Boise State basketball was more popular than Boise State football, which lost 56 games between 1983-93. The community connection between Dye and his program in the late 1980s was off the charts.
Dye’s teams typically held opponents under 60 points — and fans would leave the arena all fired up over another tight, intense victory and a free promotional hamburger.
Fan on social media: “It’s not about the number of wins, it’s the number of burgers we got.’’
Today, Rice and his program play second fiddle to football, but the athleticism and depth on his roster are second to none.
Dye liked to win games 61-59, and Rice prefers to win 80-60.
Both coaches won monster games.
Both suffered monster losses.
Both programs enjoyed significant peaks.
Both programs suffered through bouts of inconsistencies.
Dye, the best game manager in program history, had two losing seasons — and once cranked out a 24-win season.
Rice, the best recruiter in program history, has had two losing seasons — and once cranked out a 25-win season.
Dye, playing in an era of limited resources, won two regular season championships, had a conference tournament record of 9-8 and won three tournament titles.
Rice, playing in an era of better athletes and tougher competition, has one regular season title, a conference tournament record of 6-10 and has never won a conference tournament championship. In nine seasons in the Mountain West, he’s never even been to the tournament championship game.
Dye was 0-3 in the NCAA Tournament — all against Top 10 teams.
Rice is 0-2 in First Four games — and has never made the main NCAA Tournament bracket.
Dye had a record of 20-21 in March.
Rice has a record of 20-22 in March.
Dye was 1-8 versus Top 25 teams.
Rice is 3-31 against the Top 25 — and has lost 10 straight against ranked opponents.
Dye put Chris Childs and John Coker into the NBA.
Rice put James Webb III and Chandler Hutchison in the league — and might have the best player in school history on his roster right now in Derrick Alston Jr.
So, back to the original debate: Who’s the best coach in Boise State basketball history?
Fan on social media: “Just my opinion but I think Bobby Dye would do just as good if not better with these current players than Rice would do with Dye’s best team. I’ll still go with coach Dye.’’
Or should it be Rice, based on what he’s built, even though his resume is incomplete? Greatness doesn’t accept incompletes.
Fan on social media: "I saw many many games while Bobby Dye was coaching. His teams were exciting to watch. Coach Rice has (built) the same thing. It’s tough but if Rice wins an NCAA game that will obviously put him on top. If not I think they are tied.’’
Works for me — let’s call the debate a tie.
Until Rice does something that no other Boise State basketball coach has done: Win a game in the NCAA Tournament.
With the dominating roster Rice has built this season, and the hype he’s personally pushed, it should happen this spring. It’s almost expected.
Dye is long retired, living in Southern California and probably doesn’t worry about Boise State basketball too much these days.
Pressure’s on you, Coach Rice.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.