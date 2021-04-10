Boise State hired football coach Andy Avalos on Jan. 9 — and the clouds parted.
Down from the skies poured rays of sunshine, dancing unicorns and sugar-candied lollipops — with blue and orange sprinkles, of course.
Campus administration is proud with pride. Players can’t stop beaming. Fans haven’t boasted this much bright, happy optimism in a long time.
For all the right reasons, too.
A popular son has returned home, and his initial message three months ago was strong: Boise State football is a brotherhood more than a business, which was the cold-hearted facade put up by the previous coaching regime.
Avalos is more than a first-year head football coach. He talks about love, and teaches a holistic approach to a violent sport. He puts smiles on faces. He preaches a positive attitude and vibe, strong real-life habits, and a well-rounded culture for his program.
He’s saying all the right things. He’s doing all the right things.
The man has everyone fired up to tackle the world, starting for real Sept. 4 at UCF in Orlando, Florida.
But, for one quick minute now that spring camp is complete and we head into a summer offseason, it seems fair to peel back a little bit of the happy chatter.
This Boise State football nirvana trip doesn’t tell a complete story.
It’s perfectly OK to embrace the good aura of a new coaching era, but let’s be real: Boise State football still has issues.
It’s far from a perfect program, or even the program that it used to be. Inside the walls of the football complex, this offseason will be far from comfortable. Plenty of work to be done, and Avalos knows that.
Here’s a pesky list of issues that could keep Avalos and his Boise State football family on edge this summer:
No. 1: Quarterback availability. New offensive coordinator Tim Plough has Hank Bachmeier and Jack Sears, the best QB tandem in the Mountain West. It’s a good problem to have, but neither one has completed an entire college season. Both are competitive. Both want to start, but can one emerge as a dependable starter? Can Avalos and Plough keep both happy? Is there room for both to play in this offense? P.S.: Both played OK in Saturday’s spring game as the offense as a whole struggled, so the delicate competition dance continues.
No. 2: Avalos keeps talking about “dependable depth.’’ Right now, it doesn’t exist in the backfield. George Holani is needed, and Andrew Van Buren is a decent No. 2. The Broncos’ ground game was one of the worst in the Mountain West last season, and with dependable depth on the offensive line, a better attack is a massive priority. Didn’t see it Saturday.
No. 3: Replacing All-American special teams guru Avery Williams is a near-impossible task. He was the best in college football last season. Rehabbing wide receiver Khalil Shakir is next in line, with other candidates available. Shakir, an NFL prospect, might be the best player on the roster. Can he play both positions, be productive and stay healthy?
No. 4: The Broncos are in a turnover slump — three interceptions and no fumble recoveries in seven games last season. The emphasis in spring camp has been massive, and it paid off Saturday with three picks. Great start. Needed confidence.
No. 5: Transfer portal — it’s the new rage in college football. The list of names has reached 1,000-plus and growing. Every program seems to lose players to the portal, and it often happens after spring ball when a player gets a better idea of where he stands on the roster. Will Boise State lose any players? Who’s impatient on the roster? Will both QBs stick around?
No. 6: The football program itself is in good shape — the Broncos will be a preseason favorite this fall to win at least another Mountain West division title. The off-field issues are a bigger concern because they’re mostly cash-related. Season-ticket sales for Boise State football peaked in 2012 with 24,109 sold, and the average home attendance was a school-record 35,404. In 2019, those numbers dipped to 16,580 and 32,070. Is the Avalos excitement hot enough that lukewarm fans will start buying tickets again? It’s a major concern for new athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, who will spend his entire summer selling, selling and selling.
No. 7: Speaking of Dickey, hired just a week before Avalos, he’s made it a point to put more fans in the stands starting this fall. He’s constantly used one word: Sellouts. And he wants it to happen for every home game. Boise State rarely sells out football games, but the athletic department needs the cash, and football is the only sport on campus that makes money. That’s a lot of pressure on Dickey’s staff, the program, the ticket office and the entire campus.
No. 8: Albertsons Stadium desperately needs an east-side renovation. Working plans were in place before COVID — now the project appears stagnant at best. Money must be raised. ASAP. More offseason pressure for Dickey & Co.
No. 9: Boise State football thrives when going to big bowl games — and that hasn’t happened around here for the past six seasons. Fans expect big bowl games. When it doesn’t happen, engagement drops and cash flow declines. Good news: Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin went to the Fiesta Bowl in their first seasons. Coach Avalos, more pressure for you to think about this offseason.
No. 10: Did I mention the September opener at UCF, where new coach Gus Malzahn is injecting his own rays of sunshine and building a new offense inside the Knights’ program?
Enjoy the offseason. Embrace the Avalos aura. Prepare for reality.
The best part: A real football season begins in 146 days.
