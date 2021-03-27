It’s hard to feel bad for student-athletes, who these days have more power, resources and attention — and a better path to a lifetime of success than ever before.
There’s always that exception. I feel bad for Derrick Alston Jr.
He quietly joined the Boise State basketball family as a walk-on in April 2016, and five years later, he’s leaving as the perfect student-athlete. The poster boy for doing what’s right in college athletics.
Alston did everything right for himself. For his basketball family. For his future.
He earned a scholarship and finishes as an all-time top-10 scorer. He was born into the lack-of-patience generation, but delayed NBA dreams to return for what was supposed to be a magical senior season.
He was a leader in the locker room, never got in trouble, always did what was right. In public. And behind the scenes.
In a year of COVID chaos and complicated social issues, he was the program’s proud public spokesman. He always showed up with a positive, get-better attitude despite losing 40% of his games.
Alston plans to graduate this spring, but his Boise State career is over.
It’s a shame the way it ended. That’s why I feel bad for Alston. He deserved better.
The perfect student-athlete, a model community citizen, and one of the best basketball players in Boise State history deserved a better final chapter.
He deserved to play in packed arenas, not in empty gyms, or in front of limited fans stuck behind masks.
He never played in the NCAA Tournament, and this season he deserved a better March finish with a program that constantly struggles in March.
He deserved to leave as one of the most popular players in school history. He checks all the boxes. Except that one.
Now, based on reality and the lack of a signature moment, not sure where Alston’s name lands on a popularity list that features some Bronco beauties: Connor, Childs, Jones, Beard, Bergersen, Jackson, Karl, Marks, Drmic, Hutchison, etc.
Reality is humbling. Reality has not rewarded Alston. He deserved better.
“Did it go perfect for him? No, it never does,’’ coach Leon Rice said, “but I think he learned a lot of qualities that are going to really, really help him out not with just basketball, but for the rest of his life.’’
Sounds great. Also sounds like a consolation prize. Kind of like playing in the NIT, instead of the NCAA.
Alston, the perfect student-athlete from a loving basketball family, was far from the perfect basketball player this season. At times, if we’re being honest, he was hard to watch. He played his part in the late-season slide by missing shots, forcing bad shots, playing soft, playing inconsistently, not making clutch plays, not making defense a priority.
Not sure what was going on inside his body, or what was dancing inside his mind, but the lack of production was frustrating, considering his growth, talent and potential.
Alston came to Boise State as a stick figure.
He turned work ethic into results. The last chapter didn’t work out.
Plenty of blame. Such a shame.
The finality of the situation hit Rice hard after Thursday’s season-ending loss to Memphis.
“I just thanked him for all the time he spent, and all the hard work he put in, and all the things he did for this program,’’ the coach said.
“I think he’s got great days ahead of him and he’s going to be one of those guys that, he’s going to be a lot better player at 30 than he is at 23 because he’s just starting to scratch the surface. He’s just going to keep getting better and better. ... I’m excited to see where his career goes.’’
Right now, Alston isn’t a first-round NBA Draft pick, and might not even go in the second round. He’s 23 years old and ready for professional basketball — but he’s not ready for the NBA.
“That’s always a complicated question,’’ Rice said. “There are certain things about him that certainly are ready and in the right situation, man, that guy can do a lot of things. He can spread the floor, he can see the floor, he’s a great passer. He has so many skills that are so unique for a guy his size that I know he’s going to be at some point a great NBA player.’’
Alston was the only player who talked to the media after the Memphis loss. That’s his role, and he handled it well all season. He talked about pride inside the program. Conquering life in a bubble. Fighting for wins until the bitter end.
He also declined to talk about his future. For the next couple of weeks, professional basketball can wait, he said. The kid from Houston, who has grown up and fallen in love with Boise, wants to do what many of us love to do: Go outside, hang by the water, go on a hike.
“Be with friends,’’ Alston said. “It’s been a crazy run.’’
The perfect student-athlete deserves it.
Because he deserved a better basketball season.
