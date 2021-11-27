Well, that was fast.
A Boise State football season that we waited forever to consume, desperately needed, and seemed to begin only a few short weeks ago, is now mostly complete. A routine bowl game against an uninspiring opponent won’t alter the narrative of a roller-coaster season that was too fast, too furious and too frustrating.
Five regular season losses — never happened under Bryan Harsin.
Non-winning home record — hasn’t happened since 1997.
Scoring 29 points a game — hasn’t happened since 1998 (and 40% of this year’s point production came from special teams and defense).
All the above, all problems around here.
Maybe the Boise State football and basketball teams can play each other in some crazy made-up game of confidence-building. First one to 40 points — somebody has to win.
Or do they?
Yes, it was a brutal weekend for Boise State athletics and its two most high-profile programs, which have teased us more than they have entertained us the past couple seasons.
Leon Rice, we’ll check back with your basketball team in March. I’m sure you’ll be doing just fine.
Andy Avalos, it’s going to be a long offseason of reflection and rebuilding with your football team and the expectations associated with your program.
No worries, I’m here to point out a few priorities, a magical to-do list that will help combat frustrated fans and “energy vampires,’’ a glorious term that athletic director Jeramiah Dickey uses to describe negative voices surrounding the program.
Time is wasting. Lots of work to be done. Let’s get started:
• For starters, don’t panic. There are calls for offensive coordinator Tim Plough to be fired, and the vibe is understandable. He put the offense in a glaring spotlight — and failed almost as much as he succeeded, at least in comparison to Boise State standards. He’s a first-year OC at this level, and was handed a roster with issues, including depth. College football coaches are fired too fast in these impatient and demanding times, and the Boise State culture is better than that. Plough has to be humbled, which can spark growth, and absolutely deserves a second season (unless he wants to eject on his own, for whatever reason).
• Rebuild the trenches. The offensive line went from soft, to good, to injured and mysterious. The defensive line lacked physicality at times, and gave up too many rushing yards. Dependable depth doesn’t exist with either line. All must be improved through recruiting — and development, which lacked under the Harsin regime.
• Don’t be locked into Hank Bachmeier at quarterback. He had a solid year, but as a third-year starter, it’s supposed to be that way, right? The slow growth is there, but the question remains: Is Bachmeier and his skillset the right fit for Plough’s RPO offense? Would freshman Taylen Green — with athleticism and a monster arm — be better? And if Bachmeier continues to be Boise State’s starting quarterback, he needs to develop a more consistent long-passing game. The lack of a vertical threat slows down this offense.
• More speed. Boise State has good team speed, but not explosive team speed. The fastest player on the team is Austin Bolt and he rarely plays. Nobody watches Boise State tape and is intimidated by team speed. Speed isn’t easy to find, but more speed on the roster, please.
• More physical presence in the middle of the defense. JL Skinner and Tyreque Jones are big-time safeties — fast, physical, NFL-looking players with bright futures. Both could stay at Boise State for another season, and both could leave, which would be unfortunate. Either way, this defense needs an immediate physical upgrade in the middle. Linebacker Riley Whimpey and nickel Kekaula Kaniho are epic leaders, and they leave the program as world-class humans, but Whimpey lacks athleticism and Kaniho (188 pounds) lacks size. Imagine what coordinator Spencer Danielson could do with more beasts on his roster?
• Make sure George Holani and Jonah Dalmas don’t leave for the NFL. The star running back and kicker will dip their toes into the professional waters, as they should. Like Skinner and Jones, they could leave. They’re likely to return, as they should. Both Holani and Dalmas need another year of development and Boise State needs both starting with the 2022 opener at Oregon State.
• Get better off the field. Mostly, that means raise significant cash to help support the program. Cash for stadium upgrades and expansions. Recruiting. Coaching salaries. Infrastructure. Membership drives. More fans. More engagement. Building a resume for the Big 12.
The Broncos are doing a nice job of starting these initiatives under Dickey.
It’s not enough. More cash. More fans. More engagement.
And fast.
Bottom line: Boise State needs to hit all these priorities in order to avoid another too-quick and too-frustrating 2021 season. And changes don’t come cheap.
Did I say more cash?
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist and co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk on KTIK 93.1 FM every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Bronco Game Night after every Boise State football game on KTIK and KBOI 670 AM. He can be found on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com.