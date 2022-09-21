George Tarlas’ story is about control, which is a different thing at different times.
Colleen Tarlas always knew her youngest boy had control. Probably too much.
The basketball arena near the Tarlas’ home in Greece had bleachers basically on the court. Just raised up a few feet. Spectators would walk up five or six stairs and be at a vantage point where they could tell which players were balding.
Tarlas used to strut around the front of the bleachers, where a few long bars separated the fans from falling onto the hardwood. Then he’d shimmy his feet into the bars, lean backward, his head pointed toward the floor, and start doing sit-ups over the court.
“He’d freak people out all the time,” Colleen said. “He had no fears.”
These days, control for Tarlas — Boise State’s sixth-year EDGE — is more subdued. It is best shown in his routine.
Control begins with an alarm ringing before the crack of dawn. He will wake and begin a few minutes of cognitive meditation. Tarlas calls it “creative thinking,” where he calms down and focuses on the beats of his body. Close your eyes an d imagine a ball of light swimming up your body. Like that.
“It’s like I’m a ghost exploring things,” Tarlas said. “A lot of times I experience things I haven’t seen before. It’s just adding ideas together. ... You don’t know what to expect. It’s real interesting sometimes. I get scared sometimes. It’s like being in a dream.”
His wife Brittney is awake too. She hops out of bed with her husband and drives him the 12 minutes to Boise State’s football facility, where he scans his keycard between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m. Head coach Andy Avalos usually shows up right around the same time.
But no other players are around, so Tarlas hooks his phone to the speaker in the locker room and blasts whatever he’s feeling that day.
“Sometimes I play jazz music in the morning just to go with the flow,” Tarlas said.
Smooth jazz echoing around him, Tarlas begins a 30-minute stretching routine then heads for the water. He gets in the hot tub. Then the cold tub. Then the hot tub again. Then finishes with a quick dip in the cold tub to shock the nervous system one last time and ensure he’s bright-eyed.
By that point, pre-practice film is less than an hour out. Tarlas could take a little nap or catch up on a few Netflix shows. Instead, he heads upstairs, making his morning coffee, adds a nice helping of hazelnut creamer and spends the next half-hour or so watching tape by himself.
Tarlas talks like he’s part football coach, part Tibetan monk, part motivational speaker. It’s remarkable.
He shared all of this to the public at a press conference back in August. At work, Colleen Tarlas watched in tears.
“It just seemed like he found what he’s been looking for his whole life,” Colleen said.
There is so much unique about Tarlas. He grew up in a small village outside of Chalkida, Greece — about an hour from Athens — and had all those stereotypical Greek experiences your mind is probably fluttering with.
His home was just a few-block walk to the beach, an easy downhill trek that was brutal coming back. His grandmother cooked on a pot-belly, wood-burning stove. She often made fresh feta cheese, sometimes from the goats that Tarlas milked. The olive oil was made from the fresh olives the family picked in the village. On and on.
But Tarlas was not some Greek recluse. He was a basketball phenom who probably had a full passport before he could drive. He made the Greek U-14 and U-16 national teams, training in Athens for six weeks a summer and traveling around to France and Italy and other European destinations.
Basketball was Tarlas’ passion. He was on a team called “Icarus,” which could be thought of in America as a super high-level travel team, a squad so professional that Tarlas moved to Athens for two years. He lived in an apartment in the country’s capital with the rest of his team and went to school nearby.
But basketball scholorships are hard to come by in Greece, so Tarlas moved to the U.S. for high school, first going to Columbia in Nampa then transferring to Borah.
And so many of these stories revolve into some hardships of culture shock. The language barrier and the social challenges and all the changes aren’t always easy for kids. Well, kids not named George Tarlas.
“He was excited. He was ready for it,” Colleen Tarlas said. “We came in June and he didn’t speak a lot of English. By December, he was on the honor roll at school.”
During his first semester of high school, Tarlas notified his mom he was going to take speech, basically public speaking. “Don’t take speech,” she told him. “I hated speech.” He, of course, took speech. And one night after a football game, Tarlas told Colleen he needed to practice one of his speeches. He took five minutes to think. No notes. No nothing. Then he rattled off this elaborate explanation of the differences between school in Greece and school in America.
“It was like, ‘Wow dude, where did you come from?’” Colleen Tarlas said.
The biggest change George Tarlas learned coming to America: Everything is less-rigorous in the U.S.
He took 17 subjects at school in Greece. His basketball team was run like a professional origination, with strong emphasis on fundamentals and team basketball. Then he showed up in the states and most of the kids knew about as much as King Henry III as they did about pick-and-rolls.
Basketball in America was boring to Tarlas. The other sport Americans played was not ... so Tarlas joined the football team.
“As soon as he figured out he could hit somebody and not get a foul,” Colleen said, “it was his new favorite thing.”
On a late Southwest flight last Saturday night, Brittney Tarlas trekked to the back of the plane, in a jean jacket with “Tarlas” written across the back, and sat in the middle seat — right next to Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice.
“Who’s your husband?” Rice asked.
“George Tarlas,” she responded with a smile.
Brittney and George are a team. They met at Weber State where George was a stud on the football team and Brittney was one of the Wildcats’ best sprinters. They dated for six months and then decided they wanted to spend forever together.
They were married by the time Tarlas decided to transfer after a prolific career and spend his last collegiate season at Boise State. That was Tarlas’ dream ever since he was in high school working game days at “The Ram” — so close to Albertsons Stadium that the cheers can be heard from the restaurant.
“He just knew if he wanted to continue playing,” Brittney said, “he needed to not only take up (the level) where he was playing, but what he was learning as well.”
And his wife is by his side to help him. When Tarlas gets home after a long day, the couple will head to the living room and watch film on the computer. As the coaches have taught Tarlas, he teaches Brittney.
As she describes their nightly routine, it’s hard to not picture Tarlas as a professional. Which might be an understatement. There are NFL players who put less time into their craft than the 23-year-old BSU pass-rusher with two sacks and a quartet of tackles for loss already this year.
“One of the reasons I didn’t declare last year is so I can put myself through the momentum of being in that mindset every day,” Tarlas said, “and being able to prepare to take care of your body, to eat right, time management, wife management, all those things coming together. If you can’t do it now, how are you going to do it at the next level?”
Tarlas’ interest in meditation and the research behind healing and the uber-detailed routine mostly came about within the last six months.
“I think he just wanted something more for him, for our family,” Brittney Tarlas said. “This was a way he knew he’d be able to achieve something greater.”
By controlling everything he can possibly control.