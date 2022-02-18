Max Rice did not catch a peek at the man holding the sign until he was subbed out in the waning moments of Boise State’s drubbing of Air Force.
Rice had been spectacular in the blowout, splashing four 3-pointers and notching 14 points.
It was the junior guard’s second straight game with at least three triples, the second straight contest that Rice stripped his critics of the popular ammunition — that Rice was only getting playing time because his dad, Leon, is the coach.
There was one fan inside Clune Arena harping on that fact. An Air Force student stationed in the front row of the student section waved his sign all night long, even holding it up proud when the Falcons showed him on the Jumbotron in the second half. He shouted at Leon, hollered at Max and showed his art project to any Boise State player who would look.
On white poster board, in orange and blue block letters, Graham Elder’s sign read “Daddy’s Boy,” with a picture of Max and Leon.
When Max subbed out and finally looked over, he was less interested in the sign than the guy holding it.
“I know that dude,” Rice said.
Indeed, both Max and Elder are from Boise. They are a year apart but both went to East Middle School before Max began his illustrious career at Bishop Kelly and Elder headed to Timberline.
“I had a class with him in junior high,” Max said on Friday. “I don’t know if he remembers that or not.”
Oh, he remembers. “Math class,” added Elder, a 21-year old junior at the Air Force Academy majoring in foreign area studies.
Even years after their math class, the 6-foot-1 Elder had the burdensome task of guarding Max in a summer league game — and perhaps it’s a good thing those box scores are nowhere to be found.
But back to the sign. Elder formulated the slogan days before he was gifted the posterboard. He grew up attending Boise State football and basketball games, a huge Bronco fan who hasn’t missed a chance to watch his hometown team play in Colorado Springs. He also sort of knew Rice, which opened up the door for a little friendly hazing.
“Just knowing him, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to heckle him if I can,’” Elder said. “Just mess with him and coach Leon.’”
Added Leon: “I actually stopped and when I saw that sign that said “Daddy’s boy,” I was like, ‘No, he’s more of a momma’s boy than a daddy's boy.’ That was kind of funny.”
It was a lot more funny because of Max’s performance, so humorous that Boise State released a 47-second video on Thursday showcasing a mixture of Max’s buckets, Elder’s sign and some different memes poking fun at the Air Force student.
But the video earns its acclaim because of the ending: It’s Elder holding up his sign postgame, posing for a picture with Max and Leon.
“When you’re playing good it’s a cool thing.” Max said. “If I’m not playing well, it seems like they’re actually getting to me.”
Asked if he thought his poster possibly sparked Max’s big night, Elder didn’t think much.
“I mean, I hope so,” he said.
Those are the great moments of college athletics, when teasing doesn’t cross over toward ill will. Max knows both. Of everyone in the Mountain West, perhaps no one is as easy of a target or prone to as much jabbing.
Regardless, Max has been huge as of late for the Broncos. Starting in place of the injured Emmanuel Akot for the past four games, he’s averaged 35 minutes and almost 10 points a game. It’s been a masterful stretch for Max, almost erasing any questions surrounding his confidence that sprung up after the 6-foot-5 junior began the year just 1 of 24 from deep.
During the final game of that brutal stretch — a January win at Utah State — practically the entire arena broke out in a chant of “Daddy’s favorite ... Daddy’s favorite,” when Max entered the game. A little later, after Max hit a layup, one student with a red beard and student section name tag wrote on a big whiteboard: “Congrats Max on the career high!! 2 points!”
“That one made me laugh for sure,’” Max joked on Friday.
It’s remarkable to watch Max in those moments, to see how little emotion he exudes.
“I think the best way to prepare for that is to know it’s coming. It can blindside you for sure,” Max said. “I just had to be ready for it and not let it catch me off guard, because it can definitely get to you when these dudes are on you.”
People have to remember that in high school Max was a 6-4 sharpshooter who averaged 23 points and eight rebounds for a Bishop Kelly team that won three straight district tournaments. When he joined Boise State as a walk-on in 2018, he was not some token addition. He had legit interest elsewhere with schools like Portland State, Pepperdine and San Diego handing him offers.
To join one of those schools would have been to all but guarantee two things: Less heckling and more playing time early. It would’ve guaranteed something else, too: Less time around his family.
In the months before his son committed to his program, Leon Rice reached out to anyone and everyone who could relate. He spoke with one of his former players at Gonzaga, Dan Dickau, whose father coached him early on. He talked with Creighton coach Greg McDermott, whose son Doug led the nation in scoring under his father’s tutelage. He also spoke with former UCLA coach Steve Alford about coaching his son, Bryce — who even offered advice to Max.
“It was interesting because the conversation always started the same way, about the challenges,” Leon said. “And it always ended the same way about, ‘But you’ve got to do it. It’s the greatest thing.’ We always had a saying about this job and what we do. Things would happen and we’d be like, ‘Hey, it’s part of the job.’”
Sometimes, it seems, Max and Leon forget they’re father and son. During interviews on Friday, Max referred only to the Boise State coach as “Leon.” At practice, the Boise State coach calls his junior guard only by his number, “12.” Nothing makes them happier than when someone tells them, "Oh I forgot he was your dad," or "Oh, I forgot he was your son.”
Problem is, it’s rarely opposing fans saying that.
So they bark at the floppy-haired kid who shoots the ball from a mile away and swarms ballhandlers like a ticked-off mosquito out for blood. They taunt the scrappy guard when he struggles. Or, in Elder’s case, they craft a sign just to make a joke.
For a second, it all seems a bit cruel. Then Max hits a shot. Then another. Then another.
“It makes it way better,” he said. “I hope it keeps happening now.”