Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — ExtraMile Arena wanted to explode. This place has claimed a number of sellouts over the past three months, but Tuesday night’s game against San Diego State was the first time you could truly look around and see no empty seats.

It was as if the 12,208 blue-and-orange-clad spectators were holding gunpowder, waiting, hoping for someone to light a match. Tension built. Disappointment seemed inevitable. Then Max Rice turned himself into an inferno.

Recommended for you

Load comments