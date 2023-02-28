BOISE — ExtraMile Arena wanted to explode. This place has claimed a number of sellouts over the past three months, but Tuesday night’s game against San Diego State was the first time you could truly look around and see no empty seats.
It was as if the 12,208 blue-and-orange-clad spectators were holding gunpowder, waiting, hoping for someone to light a match. Tension built. Disappointment seemed inevitable. Then Max Rice turned himself into an inferno.
Ka-boom!
Rice orchestrated his magnum opus on Tuesday night, delivering one of the most memorable individual performances of recent memory to give Boise State a 66-60 win over No. 18 San Diego State.
“I don’t remember a better win in here,” said BSU coach Leon Rice. “We just beat a heck of a team.”
Added BSU forward Naje Smith: “People are going to be talking about this for a long, long time.”
Yes, they are.
When the buzzer sounded, Max Rice lifted his jersey, yelled to the heavens and hugged Marcus Shaver Jr. Seconds later, the packed Broncos’ student section — often lamented this season for poor turnout — stormed onto the hardwood.
For one night, the biggest party in Boise resided in ExtraMile Arena. And it seemed like there was one guy to thank.
As one student told another, high-fiving him amongst the chaos: “I guess Max Rice is that guy.”
Indeed he is. Rice scored a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting, hitting a quintet from beyond the arc and coming through on defense when he absolutely needed to.
And while the dramatics of the victory are great, the ramifications are far greater.
With the victory, Boise State (23-7, 13-4 MW) can now clinch a share of the Mountain West regular-season championship with a win over Utah State on Saturday and a San Diego State loss to Wyoming that same night. More importantly, Tuesday should all but lock Boise State into March Madness.
“In my opinion, (this) secures us in the NCAA Tournament,” Max Rice said. “And if it doesn’t, then there’s a lot of things wrong with that tournament.”
With five minutes left, it seemed like Boise State was destined to stay on the bubble. By that point, the hero of the night was San Diego’s Matt Bradley — his smooth lefty jumper just gouging the energy out of the building time and time again. San Diego State answered every decibel-cranking shot from Boise State and led by eight with a few minutes to play.
Then Max Rice was fouled, kicking off a run that will be talked about for a long time in this building.
He made his first free throw. His second clanked off the rim. No worries. On a night when Boise State grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, none were bigger than the one Smith pulled in. Smith grabbed it and kicked it out to Rice for a wide-open triple. Nothing but net.
“It goes back to the boards,” said Leon Rice. “It really does.”
Thirty seconds later, Rice air-balled a deep 3-pointer. A heat check of sorts. Again, no worries. Rice tipped an SDSU pass. Shaver grabbed it and tossed it back to Rice in the corner. As he sat in his postgame presser, Rice tried to recall the shot.
“I banked one in,” Max Rice said, adding: “I think.”
It’s OK, Max, 12,000 folks in the Treasure Valley will remember that ball clanking high off the glass and dropping in.
Then they’ll remember Rice crossing up SDSU’s Adam Sieko and drilling another 3-pointer … and Rice stealing the ball from Aztecs’ guard Lamont Butler … and Rice hitting another layup … and Rice looking up to a firestorm he created.
Tuesday was senior night. As expected, Shaver, Smith and center Lukas Milner were all honored before the game. Also part of the pageantry was Max Rice, who still has another year of eligibility and is expected to return. But Rice is still technically a senior. He feels a part of the senior class. While he wanted to do this for the seniors, he wanted to win for himself.
“I wanted to go out on top,” he said.
Watching from Section 8, Row E of ExtraMile Arena was Robin Rice — the mother of Max, the wife of Leon and the glue of the family. She’s seen everything from the inside and from afar at the same time. The ups and downs of the Boise State program since Leon took over 13 years ago. The ups and downs of Max’s career since he walked onto his father’s team. The ups and downs of how fans viewed Boise State.
Which made watching Tuesday’s masterpiece that much more special.
“Honestly, it feels like a Disney movie to me,” Robin said postgame. “I just wanted it so bad for them because I know everything they’ve been through. … And for Shav and Lukas and Naje and Max to do this on senior night, I can’t tell you what it means. It’s everything.”
Asked what tonight will be like in the Rice household, Robin offered one word: “Gratitude.”
That fits. As the swarm of fans descended onto the court, Leon Rice stood back. He stationed himself near the scoring table and just took it all in. He watched what his team created, the fervor they were responsible.
After a few minutes, Robin walked over to him and put her hand on his waist. So dazzled, it startled him. Then he noticed who it was. Leon looked at his wife and shook his head.
“Unbelievable,” he said.