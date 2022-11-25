BOISE — For Scott Matlock, it would have been hard to imagine a better Senior Day than Boise State’s 42-23 win against Utah State.
The defensive end out of Homedale High did a little bit of everything in his final regular-season game on The Blue.
“Winning on the Blue, touchdown in the south end zone on offense, a couple plays on defense, it sounds pretty good,” said Matlock. “But I’m just glad we got the win. It was a good team win, we had to fight, so I’m really happy about that.”
Matlock had four tackles, including half a sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss, but the play that will likely be remembered from this game will likely be the 1-yard touchdown reception from Taylen Green he had coming in at tight end in the third quarter, which put the Broncos up 28-10. Boise State ran that package for three straight plays.
On the first play, a third-and-1 situation, George Holani broke open a 27-yard run to get the Broncos to the Aggies 1-yard line. The second, Ashton Jeanty was stuffed for no gain. The third play, Matlock’s number was called.
“It kind of gets in your head a bit, but you got to go out there and run the route or make the block,” Matlock said about getting offensive opportunities. “Just do your job. I saw no one was really covering me, even before the ball was snapped, so I knew I was going to be pretty open for the situation. Taylen threw a good ball and I brought it in.”
While Matlock was open at the time the ball was thrown, Utah State cornerback Xavion Steele was closing in on him and made contact as Matlock was catching the ball. It caused Matlock to fall to the turf, but he was able to hang on to make the catch.
“He actually did it the day before (in practice), and it was a similar catch,” said wide receiver Latrell Caples, who joked that he told Matlock the offense was short a receiver, so he needed to come over to the offensive side of the ball. “It was crazy to see, so I was excited to see that, for sure.”
It wasn’t the first touchdown reception of Matlock’s career. He had one last season, also against Utah State, catching a 3-yard pass from former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier for the final score in the Broncos’ 27-3 win in Logan, Utah.
The two touchdowns were both on the same play call.
“He deserves it, 100%” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “I’m just proud of him. He’s so resilient and it’s awesome to see him have that success. It’s an opportunity, just all together, our whole team gets so fired up when those guys go in to play offense. You got defensive guys and offensive guys, it doesn’t matter if it’s in a game, in practice or in walkthrough, it’s one of my favorite things to see, the excitement of the guys when that group is called up to go to work.”
While Matlock underwent Senior Day festivities before the game, he will get one more opportunity to suit up for a game at Albertsons Stadium when Boise State hosts Fresno State on The Blue in next week’s Mountain West Championship Game.
“Senior Day was a little crazy with how the time flew by and this is it,” said Matlock. “I got one more game on The Blue, I’m going to do everything I can to soak it up, enjoy the moments and the little things with the people around me. I think I’ll be more locked in on getting the ‘W’ on that day than focusing on it being my last game on The Blue. But I’m going to enjoy it.”