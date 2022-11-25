Utah St Boise St Football

Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock (99) celebrates with Boise State place kicker Jonah Dalmas after his 1-yard touchdown catch against Utah State on Friday.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — For Scott Matlock, it would have been hard to imagine a better Senior Day than Boise State’s 42-23 win against Utah State.

The defensive end out of Homedale High did a little bit of everything in his final regular-season game on The Blue.

Recommended for you

Load comments