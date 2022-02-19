BOISE — OK, this is getting ridiculous.
Actually, it’s past ridiculous. What in the world do you call what Marcus Shaver Jr. has done over the last month? Bonkers? Laughable? Machine-like?
“I don’t know how I — yeah,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said, any semblance of an explanation tailing off after the Broncos’ 68-57 win over Utah State.
Let’s recap the highlights of Shaver Jr.’s past 30 days:
Jan 20 at Utah State: After starting the game 0 of 10 shooting, Shaver drills a go-ahead triple with 1.7 seconds left. “That’s a great guy to have the ball,” Rice said afterward.
Jan 22 at San Diego State: Shaver makes magic again, knocking down another go-ahead 3-pointer in a hostile environment, this time with 30 seconds to play. After the game, Tyson Degenhart referred to him as “Mr. Clutch." Naje Smith called him “Big Shot Shav.”
Jan. 28 at Fresno State: Off an out-of-bounds play beautifully drawn by Boise State assistant Tim Duryea, Shaver miraculously got open, pump faked a defender, and sent the game to overtime with a rainbow from deep. The Broncos won by five in overtime
Feb. 13 vs. Colorado State: After the Rams went on a 5-0 run to take a late lead, Shaver splashed a game-tying step-back triple from the snout of the on-court Bronco logo. BSU fell in overtime.
Feb. 19 vs. Utah State: Clinging to just a four-point lead against a scrappy Aggies team that had responded to every BSU punch, Shaver nailed a late-game 3-pointer that sent Utah State to the mat and all-but iced the victory. Oh, and he also drilled a baseline jumper to beat the halftime buzzer.
Phew.
“You never want to take it for granted because it’s pretty dang special,” Rice said. “We had a timeout at the end of the half and Marcus had the ball. Well, I’m going to keep that timeout in my pocket because I’m not going to draw up a better play than the ball in Marcus Shaver’s hands at the end of the clock. That would have been catastrophic overcoaching.”
“I don’t even go rebound it when he shoots it,” joked Abu Kigab, whose 17 points were only bested by Shaver’s 20-piece.
The Broncos victory kept them a half-game ahead of Wyoming in the Mountain West standings and vaulted them to No. 24 in the KenPom rankings. With Shaver’s triple as the climax, Boise State ended the game on an 11-2 run, finishing off the Aggies quicker than a post-it note in a bonfire.
Afterward, Boise State’s 6-foot-2, 185-pound redshirt senior was again the man of the hour.
Saturday was, conservatively, the thousandth time in the last month someone on Boise State’s roster has been asked about the heroics from No. 10. Most of the time, they are as stupefied and as speechless as the rest of us.
As for Shaver? He’s amazed that we’re amazed. In his mind, every pressure-cooker, step-back, 25-foot heave might as well be a trip to the grocery store. He’s got his list, his budget and his route through the aisles. How could he not succeed?
“I know all my work I put in over the offseason is finally paying off,” he said. “I just have confidence in myself and my team has confidence in me as well to make those shots.”
Over the summer, Shaver was back in Arizona, practically confined to different gyms as 115-degree heat blasted the desert. With his high school teammate at Shadow Mountain (Arizona) Jovan Blacksher Jr. — a junior guard at Grand Canyon University averaging almost 17 points — the pair trained with a private developmental coach named Vaughn Compton.
“That’s my guy,” Shaver said on Saturday.
Shaver went to Compton over the offseason looking to improve his pick-and-roll play. Making the right reads. Hitting shots off the screen. Increasing his scoring ability. But there’s one drill of Compton’s that seems to explain a lot.
“The ball-screen drill,” Shaver said. “It’s to finish the workout.”
Compton had both Shaver and Blacksher come off a screen, take one dribble and pull up from 3. The catch: They had to make 10 in a row before they could go home. And how long would it take?
“Three times max,” Shaver said.
“There was this one day we were both on fire and got out of there quick,” added Blacksher.
This is not some revolutionary drill. Any superstitious person on the planet won’t leave a court until they make a shot. Now 10 seems a bit excessive. But it does drive home a few lessons, most important this: One miss could lead to 10 makes.
“You can miss four in a row then make 10 in a row,” Blacksher told The Idaho Press, “so don’t ever let your misses affect you.
"(It’s about) Focus and confidence. Believing that your next shot is going in. You work so much that you understand your shot. If it wasn’t good the first time, make an adjustment and it’s going to go in the next time.”
Perhaps that explains the exploits of Shaver. And, perhaps, it answers our question.
What in the world do you call what Marcus Shaver Jr. has done over the last month? Expected.