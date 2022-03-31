Shaver or “Big Shot Shav” or Mr. Clutch or whatever you want to call him was a miracle worker this season, nailing what felt like a million game-winning or go-ahead 3-pointers. When there was no hope, Shaver and his pretty shot manufactured some.
The Boise State guard oozed confidence, which helps explain his decision on Thursday.
Shaver announced he will declare for the NBA Draft, which still leaves the door open for the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior to return to Boise for his final season of eligibility.
“Thank you for all this incredible and unforgettable journey,” Shaver wrote on Twitter. “I have learned what it truly takes to chase my dream of playing at the highest level. But more importantly, I have learned what it takes to help my team win.”
Under new NCAA rules, Shaver will be able to seek an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee, hire an agent and meet with NBA teams without penalty. If he wishes to return as a Bronco, Shaver must withdraw his name before June 2.
Still to make a decision regarding their future are guard Emmanuel Akot and forward Mladen Armus, two starters who could return with Shaver to a roster that may only lose leading scorer Abu Kigab.
In helping Boise State to an outright Mountain West title, a conference tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament, Shaver — a Portland transfer — started in every game but the season-opener, averaging 13.3 points while shooting over 40%.
Battling with injuries and illness, Shaver struggled towards the end of the season. In the Broncos’ four-game postseason — which culminated with a March Madness loss to Memphis — Shaver combined for 34 points on just 7-of-39 shooting (18%), missing all but one of his 14 attempts from beyond the arc.
Still, his veteran presence and playmaking ability would be welcomed back next season with open arms.
“Thank you to the coaches, staff and the athletic department for the countless hours of preparation and belief in me,” Shaver said. “I will always carry that winning mentality everywhere I go. Rest at the end, not in the middle.
“Bronco fans, you always brought unmatched energy. I am forever grateful and will always bleed blue.”
